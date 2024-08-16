AI-generated video parodies take over Chinese social media

People on Chinese social media platforms like TikTok and Bilibili have started a new trend of mocking AI-generated videos, and the trend is catching on with users on X/Twitter.

AI-generated videos still aren’t hitting the mark, even with companies like OpenAI and Midjourney throwing billions at the problem. Remember that viral Will Smith eating spaghetti AI video? Well, things are getting a bit better, but they’re still not perfect.

Now, folks on China’s TikTok and Bilibili are parodying the look of AI-generated videos. X user @theGioM posted one such video, and it’s already racked up over five million views.

The clip shows creators doing all sorts of random and chaotic stuff— exactly the kind of weirdness you’d expect from AI-generated videos.

Users on X have found these videos to be pretty hilarious, and some even wondered if they are real or AI-generated themselves.

“Sometimes the internet truly delivers,” said one user. “this is high-level performance arts, art is imitating life imitating AI, almost shedded a tear [crying emoji],” jokingly wrote another user.

“y’all can tell the difference? cuz I don’t XD,” said one user, implying that the style it’s shot in is very similar to AI-generated videos.

AI-generated videos might be less advanced now, but they aim to assist (or even replace) filmmakers, YouTube creators, and others on various platforms. There’s already a movie that’s been entirely AI-generated, including the cast, plot, and direction.

Big tech giants are actively developing AI video generators. In February, OpenAI revealed its new video generator called Sora, which can create realistic scenes, including people, as well as more “animated”-looking videos.

Meanwhile, Google and Meta have both announced they are working on text-to-video technology, but neither has released it to the public yet.