Acer gaming PC hits ridiculously low price in Amazon deal

If you fancy yourself a brand-new gaming PC but don’t wanna build one yourself you’re in luck, as this Acer Predator Orion gaming desktop is massively on sale.

Building a gaming PC for the first time can be a daunting task, never mind how expensive sourcing all the individual parts can be. The graphics card alone can cost upwards of hundreds to thousands of dollars, and when you include the prices of the processor, PC case, cooling system and storage, that’s enough to burn holes in most peoples pockets.

Article continues after ad

So it’s no wonder why a pre-built desktop PC could be the ideal purchase, saving you not only money, but the effort of building a PC from scratch. That’s where the Acer Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop comes in, and it’s now an absolute bargain at 42% off of its regular price.

Article continues after ad

Powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series

The Acer Predator Orion 3000 desktop is a pre-built gaming PC, powered by a 13th generation Intel Core i5-13400F processor, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Thanks to the Ampere architecture of the RTX 30 series GPU, the Acer Predator 3000 desktop is compatible with Nvidia DLSS and ray tracing technologies.

Article continues after ad

With Nvidia DLSS, you can experience higher average frame rates, and ray tracing, with over 150 compatible games. With ray tracing, you can experience first hand what the vivid and realistic lighting effects has to offer your favorite titles. The 1TB storage capacity of the Acer Predator 3000 will also ensure you have plenty space to download all your DLSS compatible PC games to boot.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Not only does this desktop PC perform well thanks to the 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM of the RTX 3050, and 1TB of M/2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD memory, but it looks great too. The PC case features customizable ARGB LEDs, which you can change to your liking using the PredatorSense software. It’s also equipped with x4 USB 2.0 ports, x2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and audio jack connectivity at the back, and front of the chassis, for all your connectivity needs.

Article continues after ad

Better yet, the Acer Predator 3000 desktop PC comes with a keyboard and mouse, so as long as you have a compatible display to spare, you can get set-up and going straight out the box.

Article continues after ad

Currently, the Acer Predator 3000 desktop PC is available on the official Acer website for approximately $1,199.99, almost double the price. With that saving, you’d have another $699.99 to spare, which could be better spent towards a brand-new gaming monitor to complete your new gaming setup.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.