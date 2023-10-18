A folding iPad could be on the way by late 2024

A new report has come out that seems to indicate that Apple is developing a folding iPad that could launch, at the latest, in 2025.

DigiTimes, an outlet covering tech and the manufacturing around it, has reported that Apple is in deep development of a folding iPad. According to the report, “Apple is working with suppliers to develop a foldable iPad”.

The iPad in question, DigiTimes reports, could be announced in the latter portion of 2024, or early 2025. This would tie it in with one of the two major events Apple hosts on an annual basis.

Part of the report delves into the issues that foldable devices have had for a while now. The crease that develops in the middle of the screen on some devices can be off-putting. Of course, Apple doesn’t want this and is looking at a mechanical hinge.

Another issue plaguing the development is that it appears designers within Apple are attempting to make it more cost-efficient. This means designs have to be overhauled or altered before they can hit a factory.

Apple’s next iPad could be a foldable one

Apple has been working for years on a foldable device, with reports dating back around four years. Ming-Chi Kuo, an expert insider for all things Apple, weighed in earlier this year. Their prediction matches with the new report from DigiTimes, that a 2024 date is possible.

Outside of this LG and Apple have worked together previously on OLED foldable displays, giving us an idea of what’s to come. The glass developed would also be used for MacBooks as well.

Foldable devices have slowly started to trickle out over the last few years. With Samsung plunging head-first into the new tech, there’s been some definite growing pains.

The original Samsung Fold would break if you removed the protective glass, and LG’s last attempt was followed by the company shutting its mobile business down. LG now makes monitors with flexible hardware. Motorola still attempts to court the nostalgia of customers with new Razr flip phones.

Apple usually waits a while before launching a product to compete with other companies. Almost like treating the others as their own weird beta testers.

A foldable iPad would certainly be a welcome change from the norm, and it seems Apple is well aware of every issue that plagues Google and Samsung.