8BitDo Ultimate 2C Black Myth Wukong edition review: The budget king

8BitDo has revealed a stunning new controller to tie in with the release of Black Myth: Wukong, and it’s more than just a simple colorway.

The 8BitDo Ultimate Controller is great, it’s so good, that it sits at the top of our list of best PC controllers. But, the brand has since been offering budget alternatives, like the Ultimate C. Now, the brand has introduced a revised version- aptly named the Ultimate 2C, with a gorgeous Black Myth: Wukong-themed trim.

The revised controller houses several additional features: a 1000Hz polling rate, and a handful of extra buttons near the buttons, with redesigned bumpers and a D-pad.

Considering the asking price of just $34.99, this might just be one of the most accomplished budget controllers I’ve ever tested. Before anyone asks: Yes, it’s also equipped with hall-effect analog sticks.

Key specs

Connectivity: Wireless (2.4GHz & Bluetooth), Wired (USB-C)

Weight: 200g

Compatibility: Nintendo Switch, PC, Android

Features: Hall Effect sticks, mappable top buttons, custom button mapping

MSRP: $34.99

Pros Cons Great price No official software support Hall effect sticks & great D-pad Good battery life

Design

Dexerto

One thing about getting your hands on any new controller is the initial impressions. Complete with Wukong adornments alongside each grip and at the center, the flashes of red trim on the sticks look good in all the right ways, no gaudy designs here.

But, the really impressive part is how 8BitDo has managed to revise the buttons on the Ultimate 2C, namely the shoulders and the D-pad.

They feel as though they are more responsive than a typical membrane button. It’s possible that they now use a tactile switch, or a blend of both technologies instead.

What this means is that the controller feels excellent to use, and you can be confident in any way that you choose to point the stick.

Dexerto

In the HardwareTester stick circularity test, the controller managed to attain an error rate of 13% from both sticks, with biases toward each intercardinal direction for finer control. This is still much lower than a standard pad’s 20% and higher error rate.

The triggers on the shoulders feel fairly narrow by comparison to a standard controller like the Xbox series pad, but they’re still responsive and feel good. Between the trigger and bumper buttons, you’ll find two programmable L4 and R4 buttons for shortcuts.

Around the back, you can find a standard textured grip, with a wireless toggle switch for Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz wireless.

It’s a neat controller that will look great on any setup – though if you have any proclivities for the color red, you’ll be very happy.

Features

Basic but accomplished is how I would describe the Ultimate 2C. The two extra buttons between the triggers and bumpers can be mapped using a dedicated mapping button on the front of the pad, without using software.

Dexerto

There’s also a Turbo function for retro Shoot ’em up fans, but this will likely go unused in most titles. It’s a pretty barebones controller aside from this, just note that this pad is configured without the use of any software.

Gaming performance

When testing the controller in Black Myth: Wukong via PC, it worked and paired immediately, and remapping the L4 and R4 buttons was a breeze. The controller’s face buttons felt good, and while a smaller controller when compared to the likes of my usual controller, the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, the stripped-down approach made it a joy to use for hours on end.

When testing the controller on other platforms like the Switch, just note that the controller lacks features like NFC and motion controls, as tested in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

For anyone looking for a cheaper alternative to the official Nintendo Pro Controller, this does the job and even more.

Should you buy it?

When compared to the $25 GameSir Nova Lite, the extra $10 goes a long way, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C feels like a huge upgrade. The extra buttons, in addition to the nearly 20-hour battery life, make it a much better purchase, especially in this low-end price range.

You still get premium features, without paying extra for features like NFC and motion controls which are scarcely used.

Verdict – 4/5

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is a fantastic upgrade over the standard Ultimate C and serves as a great value controller for anyone looking for a new controller, and doesn’t want to pay over the odds for a controller like the Victrix Pro BFG or another higher-end PC pad.

