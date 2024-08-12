8BitDo Arcade Stick review (Switch & Xbox): Entry-level joy

If you are looking for an arcade stick, and don’t want to completely break your bank account, 8BitDo’s wireless arcade stick is one of the only options out there. But, does the cheaper price betray the quality of its parts and functionality?

Arcade sticks are a dime a dozen, with many choosing to go toward the leverless route, such as Razer, while companies like Qanba have captured the enthusiast market. So, where does the 8BitDo Arcade Stick land?

For fighting games, many will choose to go for a wired stick only, but that doesn’t mean you should completely write off 8BitDo’s option. It’s small, versatile, and has more use cases than a specced-up wired-only arcade stick.

Key specs

Buttons: 8BitDo snap-in

8BitDo snap-in Lever: 8BitDo

8BitDo Gate: Square

Square Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth (Switch version only)

USB-C, 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth (Switch version only) Platform: PC, Xbox / Switch (SKU dependent)

PC, Xbox / Switch (SKU dependent) Features: Wireless, Bluetooth (Switch version), Macro buttons (Switch), Headphone jack (Xbox version)

Wireless, Bluetooth (Switch version), Macro buttons (Switch), Headphone jack (Xbox version) MSRP: $89.99 (Switch), $119.99 (Xbox)

Pros Cons Inexpensive Cheap components Wireless Difficult to mod (Xbox version) Versatile

Design





8BitDo’s Arcade Stick looks great, it’s compact and comes in at a size and weight that’s not uncomfortable to use while on the go, or while taking it to your local FGC meetups. There are no fancy ergonomic slopes here, which can leave those used to larger arcade sticks feeling uncomfortable.

The face buttons use an unbranded snap-in button, and while they are serviceable, replacing them with Sanwa parts will go a long way to making the arcade stick feel better.

The included lever is much of the same. If you’re just starting, the feeling won’t bother you, but if you are used to arcade-perfect Sanwa parts, they feel cheaper and hollow by comparison.

The 8BitDo Arcade stick comes in two flavors, a 2020 edition for the Nintendo Switch, and an Xbox version that was released three years later. For this review, I’ve been using both sticks for over a month to tell you which one you should be splurging for.

8BitDo Arcade Stick: Xbox vs Switch

Both sticks carry 2.4 GHz wireless functionality out of the box, but only the Switch version has Bluetooth. Pairing with another device is simple, but not exactly recommended for use in games that require precise inputs, as Bluetooth introduces latency.

While it’s nice to have Bluetooth for compatibility’s sake, I’ve barely used Bluetooth mode for many games, largely because the 2.4 GHz dongle is simply better in every single way.

Dexerto

The dongle can be stowed within a latch on the sticks, and it’s here you can spot another difference: The Switch version’s USB-C port lies here, meaning the cable is safely secured, whereas the Xbox version’s lies on the outer portion of the case, which means it’s easier to take in and out, but there’s no safety when it comes to accidental tugs or pulls.

The control panel on both sticks is slightly different, with the Xbox version housing a home button, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the Switch version also has a mode connectivity switch.







For modding purposes, the internal layout of the sticks is different too, with a special connector required for lever replacements for the Xbox version, while the Switch version is slightly easier to modify. However, buttons are simple to disconnect on both versions.

If you are looking to mod your stick, then the Switch version is the way to go, especially if you don’t care about support for Xbox.

Gaming performance

At stock configurations, the 8BitDo Arcade Stick is excellent for retro arcade titles, or fighting games. I spent hours playing Devil Blade Reboot using the Xbox version and getting to grips with my combos with the controller on Street Fighter 6 using the Switch version.

Dexerto

Native console compatibility is easy, but Bluetooth functionality on the Switch version can feel laggy, and you can feel the input delay when playing fighting games. But for casual use, like in classic arcade games using the Ayaneo AM02. it’s fantastic and adds an extra dimension of fun to your games.

So, wire up if necessary, as that’s going to be the best way to play with no lag on certain platforms. Battery life is commendable however, with a good 20 hours of play time before I had to plug the sticks in to recharge. Bluetooth uses less power, and I switched between modes while testing.

Verdict – 4/5

For the asking price, it’s easy to justify the 8BitDo Arcade Stick. The Switch version is easier to mod, while the Xbox version commands a premium for native console compatibility. However, if you want to play competitive fighting games, it will be easier to use a Brook converter for whatever compatibility you require.

But, for casual users looking to add a retro-styled controller to their setup, the 8BitDo Arcade stick is simply a joy, which won’t break the bank like premium options from Qanba and Victrix.

Should you buy it?

Looking at the current arcade stick market, the 8BitDo stick is no slouch in terms of value and moldability. So, it suits anyone casual. But, for the modders, it will take work to get this stick up to tournament-ready standards, so be warned.

