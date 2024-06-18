12-year-old duo who stole school teacher’s car caught thanks to iPad

Two 12-year-olds from Nashville stole an SUV belonging to their teacher and drove it more than 70 miles. They were caught after one of their parents tracked them via an iPad left in the car.

The two kids stole their teacher’s car on June 12 after seeing she had left the key to her 2024 Honda CRV on her desk, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told WSMV.

The cops say they found the car with the help of “parents of one of the young men”, who tracked their son’s iPad left in the car to the Bucksnort community. A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper spotted the boys on westbound Interstate 40 at Exit 152, about 70 miles southwest of where the car was stolen.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash

Apple includes a built-in feature called Find My to help locate lost or missing devices. If you have another Apple device signed in with your Apple ID, you can use Find My on that device to lock and locate your lost iPhone or iPad—exactly what the parents did in this case.

Article continues after ad

Officials said the boys had pulled over “just off the exit” when a state trooper took them into custody. They will be charged as juveniles, and the case will be handled in Davidson County Juvenile Court. The specific charges have not been disclosed. It’s unclear where the boys were headed or why they got off at the exit.

Article continues after ad

The incident left parents of other kids in the school worried about teachers. “We expect a lot from our teachers, and we ask them to overlook a whole bunch. And I think we don’t realize how much harm we put them in. If you’re going to steal a car, what’s the next step?” TC Weber, one parent of a Metro Nashville Public School student, said.