Streamer Crushes Street Fighter 6 on treadmill with arcade stick strapped to himself

Street Fighter 6, like many fighting games on the market, is no easy feat to master. It requires precise inputs and intense concentration for players to hone their skills. However, it seems a streamer named Edwin has managed to take over the game while running on a treadmill with an arcade stick strapped to himself.

One of the most difficult aspects that players have to master when it comes to a fighting game, especially Street Fighter 6, is learning motion inputs. This might seem like a natural course of action for veterans, but it’s usually a tall task for new players.

Edwin is a veteran in this genre, but even then, playing fighting games on a treadmill certainly seems extra-challenging. However, it looks like he not only managed to competently play the game while using an arcade stick on a treadmill – he also ended up crushing his opponent in a spectacular way.

Street Fighter 6 streamer dominates opponent while on a treadmill

Edwin is known to be someone who has an intense love for walking. Hence, he always looks for innovative ways to integrate walking with gaming.

On May 19, 2023, he posted on Twitter asking his fans about a solution to play Street Fighter 6 while walking on a treadmill. He gave the example of a system very similar to the game ‘Typing of the Dead.’

He said that he has an issue with using an arcade stick while walking on a treadmill, and rightly so. Arcade sticks require precise inputs from the user, and some players get it wrong even while sitting in chairs. Therefore, tapping buttons while walking on a treadmill is bound to be difficult.

However, Edwin found a way to make it work. He strapped his arcade stick on his body and could use it quite comfortably while walking on a treadmill. Using this setup, he managed to defeat his opponent pretty easily while playing Zangief in Street Fighter 6.

This was definitely one big achievement from Edwin, and something that very few players will likely be able to replicate. However, the fighting game community is filled with a slew of interesting personalities, so fans can expect a multitude of interesting Street Fighter 6 challenges in the coming days.