Marvel vs. Capcom 2 makes long-awaited return

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes is taking people for a ride in 2024, as the game finally makes an appearance on modern systems.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is one of the most highly-regarded fighting games of its generation. While it’s not exactly known for its balance, it’s well-remembered for its amazing roster and fast-paced gameplay.

The problem is that the game has never received a modern remaster. It was last available on digital storefronts in the 2010s but was removed, likely due to ongoing licensing issues between Marvel and Capcom.

The time has come for Cable from X-Force to annihilate the competition once more, as it was revealed during the June 2024 Nintendo Direct that Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch as part of the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. The trailer can be seen on the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel.

It’s not just Marvel vs. Capcom 2 making an appearance, as X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men Vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes, and The Punisher.

Strangely, The Punisher is there, considering it’s a brawler and not a fighting game, but we’re glad to see it here. The rest of the collection is composed of some of the best fighting games of their generation, and we’re glad to see them make their return,

These games include custom match and spectator features, a museum, a music player, various display filters, one-button, and special moves.

Fans will have to wait a little longer, as Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is coming out in 2024. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait for much longer, as it’s been a long time since Magneto and Storm ruled the roost, and we don’t just mean in X-Men ’97.