Street Fighter V

Street Fighter League pros get heated in backstage confrontation

Published: 4/Dec/2020 21:33

by Dexerto
801 Strider Punk trash talk goes viral
YouTube: Capcom Fighters

Despite the madness of 2020, this season of the Street Fighter League is heating up hotter than ever before — in no small part thanks to a confrontation between pros Victor ‘Punk’ Woodley and Gustavo ‘801 Strider’ Romero.

Fighting game fans around the world are eyeballing the Street Fighter League after two of the series’ top competitors got into a heated argument when a set left them especially salty.

The Street Fighter League differs from traditional fighting game competitions in that it is a team-based affair. Instead of 1v1 battles, the SFL pits competitors against one another in groups of three, where losers are removed and winners requeue. (Teams are also allowed to ban one character from the opposing group.)

On December 3, teams Alpha 3 and All-In — lead by none other than SFV prodigy ‘Punk’ and Capcom Cup champion Derek ‘iDom’ Ruffin — were set to face off, which ended in a heated encounter that no one saw coming.

It’s worth noting that ‘All-In’ had previously been undefeated in the SFL — a trend that was thwarted on December 3, with team Alpha 3 soundly defeating the opposition without taking a single loss amid their own ranks.

However, it seems like some salt was left on the table due to these results — as well as Punk’s trash talk in the post-game interview — as shown by a video that has gone viral among the FGC.

The video, taken by SFL host and former competitor RobTeeVee, showed Punk and 801 Strider getting into a heated argument backstage, which appears to have been the result of some issues with a monitor.

Street Fighter League team standings.
YouTube: Capcom Fighters
The current standings of the Street Fighter League after the matches on December 3.

Things took a turn after Punk asked Strider if he was “f**king dumb,” to which the player closed the distance between them, seeming to hint at a physical altercation.

“Those are f**king fighting words, man,” Gustavo replied.

Luckily, Rob put himself between the heated pros, who then argued about whose team was better than whose — leading to a seriously biting moment.

“How many tournaments y’all got compared to me?” Punk challenged.

“Are you talking to the Capcom Cup champion?” Gustavo answered, motioning toward a completely unbothered iDom sitting in a chair nearby.

Gustavo later explained the altercation as having been the result of Punk coming up to their section and “talking s**t.”

However, Punk argued that Gustavo was “twisting things up,” claiming that Strider had asked him what he’d said in his post-game interview and “got salty” as a result of his trash talk.

It looks like things have settled down between the players, though, with Punk clarifying in a later tweet that there is “no animosity” between them.

“We all get salty, and Strider was salty,” Punk explained. “I’ve been there, I understand, which is why words are just words. People gonna say dumb stuff when salty, that’s how it goes. I have no problems with Strider and there’s definitely 0 action needed to be taken.”

Considering that there’s a whopping $150,000 on the line for the winning team, it makes sense that tensions would get high for the players involved — and the kerfuffle definitely has people talking.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.