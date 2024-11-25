Surprise Stellar Blade update fixes Photo Mode, missing Nier Automata outfits & more

The Stellar Blade x Nier Automata update is well underway, but Shift Up has brought out another update – this time tackling issues involving the new Photo Mode, disappearing Nier outfits, and more.

The Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC and free Photo Mode updates have been well-received by the game’s community. In fact, players have been loving the amount of care and detail put into the new cosmetics, especially the Easter Eggs in Eve’s 2B outfits.

While many players are still busy collecting all Stellar Tears needed to unlock the 2B outfits, and locating the Great Desert fish for the War Dress – the latest update has caused some problems.

The main issues involve the game’s new Photo Mode, which has led to players experiencing in-game crashes. This isn’t ideal if you’re looking to snap awesome photos with Eve, or have yet to save your progress in any quests. Fortunately, Shift Up has now cooked up a wave of fixes.

Stellar Blade November 25 patch notes

Shift Up The latest Stellar Blade update has brought with it Photo Mode and crash fixes.

Posting on X, Shift Up revealed that they have now fixed all Photo Mode issues that were causing crashes. They have also cleaned up the film grain effect in Xion, which would frustratingly appear in photos that were taken in this location.

Additionally, a game-breaking bug that stopped the Nier Automata collaboration items from appearing when changing the difficulty has also been fixed. You can read the full list of bugfixes below:

Fixed an issue where the game would intermittently crash when using Photo Mode.

Fixed an issue where the film grain effect was forced to be applied when using Photo Mode in Xion.

Fixed an issue where Main Quest Progress was blocked intermittently when completing Photo challenge requests.

Fixed an issue where the Nier: Automata collaboration appearance items would disappear when changing difficulty after saving at camp while wearing them.

Fixed an issue where the selfie camera item could not be used after riding the elevator near Altes Levoire in the Wasteland.

Now that the Photo Mode and Stellar Blade x Nier Automata outfits have received fixes, be sure to check out who the latest model is behind the new cosmetics.