Stellar Blade PC release will get extra content not seen on PS5

Shift Up has revealed that Stellar Blade‘s PC release will include extra content and optimizations that will make it the definitive experience.

Stellar Blade was originally released on April 26, 2024, as a PS5 exclusive and received praise for its flashy combat and stylish main character. Our review had nothing but good things to say about it, but with a PC release on the horizon, the AAA title could be better than ever.

During Shift Up’s latest earning report, the devs outlined how they have been carefully researching console exclusives released on PC. They explained that this “research” was done to help make Stellar Blade’s upcoming PC launch as smooth as possible, but optimization aside, this isn’t the most exciting announcement.

Article continues after ad

Stellar Blade PC will include “supplementary content”

When it came to sharing details about the upcoming PC release, Shift Up has been rather tight-lipped (we don’t even have a release date), but we now know that it will include “optimization, enhancing user convenience, [and include] supplementary content.”

Article continues after ad

Quite what this “supplementary content” is remains to be seen, but we do know that Shift Up is no stranger to releasing free and paid content updates. The Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC proved incredibly popular, adding new sidequests, Emil, and 2B-themed outfits.

Article continues after ad

Shift Up Stellar Blade’s PC release details look promising.

There was also the free summer update and subsequent Christmas outfit release. Of course, any additional content that comes to PC would likely make its way to PS5, but either way, it’s clear the devs are eager to make Stellar Blade a hit on PC.

The devs also revealed that they want to include Steam Deck functionality, by “optimizing [Stellar Blade] to ensure smooth gameplay” on Valve’s portable device. This is pretty exciting news for players who want to play through Eve’s adventure on the go and unlock the game’s costumes without having to play on a desktop.

Article continues after ad

Stellar Blade is set to release on PC sometime in 2025, but be sure to check out how you can unlock the Nier outfits and claim the free War Dress.