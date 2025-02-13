All Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory Nikke outfits revealed (so far)

The Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory Nikke DLC features new outfits for Eve, allowing players to dress her up as Rapi, Scarlet, and more.

On February 12, 2025, during the PlayStation State of Play, Shift Up revealed its first trailer for the highly-anticipated Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory Nikke DLC. During the brief video, fans got a glimpse of a new Scarlet-themed location and a deadly boss.

However, the biggest part of the reveal was the Nikke outfits that players will be able to unlock as part of the collab. This is great news for fans who have kitted Eve’s wardrobe out with every outfit and the latest Nier Automata skins.

While Shift Up has yet to reveal details about how much the DLC will cost, or exactly how many cosmetics will be available, we’ve outlined every Nikke outfit revealed so far.

Rapi outfit

Shift Up / Dexerto

The first, and arguably most iconic, is the Rapi outfit – Nikke’s leading lady and member of the game’s Counters squad. Just like the 2D version, Eve has been kitted out in Rapi’s iconic black and red uniform. The ensemble comes packed with Rapi’s signature black beret, red tie, choker, and black leather jacket.

Anis outfit

Shift Up/Dexerto

Just like Rapi, Anis is another free Nikke that every Commander receives at the start of the game. She is known for her cheerful personality and explosive gameplay, which allows players to destroy waves of enemies with her rocket launcher.

Whether Eve will be able to wield this devastating weapon remains to be seen, but players will get to use her yellow and white ensemble.

Modernia outfit

Shift Up/Dexerto

Modernia’s outfit is very briefly seen in the trailer when Eve dodges backward from an incoming projectile. We can’t share the image here for (cough) reasons, but you can see it in the timestamped trailer.

As you can imagine, this outfit doesn’t leave too much to the imagination. However, it’s still a step above Eve’s skin suit. We’ll save the description for this one, you get the picture.

Alice outfit

SHIFT UP / Dexerto

Alice’s pink bodysuit also makes an appearance, with Eve sporting her very own cat-ear headset, pink jacket, and stylish black and white trainers. The look is rounded out with a white ponytail. Alice is known for her deadly aim, using her sniper rifle to deliver critical hits to the Raptures, Nikke’s mechanical enemies.

Scarlet outfit

SHIFT UP/Dexerto

The Scarlet outfit is one of the most visually striking we’ve seen from the trailer, with Eve dressed in the more traditional clothes of Nikke’s wandering swordsman. She most notably wears an oversized Kasa (traditional woven hat) and is equipped with a razor-sharp katana.

This is pretty apt, given Eve also shares a love for slicing and dicing her enemies with her Blood Edge sword.

Dorothy outfit

Shift Up/Dexerto

Lastly, Dorothy’s outfit can be briefly seen during Eve’s clash with Raven. This elegant cosmetic removes the futuristic look of Eve’s 7th Airborne Squad uniform, and instead, replaces it with an angelic white dress.

The winged features of Dorthy’s headdress and waist have been removed, with Eve’s version offering a more practical design. However, the devs have kept her long pink hair and stiletto-style boots.

We’ll update this list as and when the devs release new information, but until then, be sure to check out how you can get your hands on the latest 2B and holiday outfits.