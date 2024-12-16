Stellar Blade holiday event: Release date, all outfits, new minigame & more

Stellar Blade is getting a holiday-themed update in time for the festive season, and players will be able to unlock a Santa outfit for Eve alongside other Christmas content.

Following on from Stellar Blade’s Nier Automata update, which added 2B skins and a photo mode, Shift Up has revealed some extra surprises. Just like the summer update which added free swimsuit outfits to the game, players will be able to get Eve’s Santa Dress and the No Santa costume for Adam.

There’s also the new Santa Girl hairstyle a new cosmetics like the Snow Crystal Glasses, Wreath Earrings, and Sleigh Ear Cuffs to finish Eve’s festive look. If that wasn’t enough, Xion has also undergone a magical makeover and features a Christmas tree that is sure to get you in the festive spirit.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Stellar Blade holiday update and all the cosmetics you can unlock.

The holiday update will go live on December 17. Players will be able to download the update for free, so be sure to update your game to claim all the latest outfits.

All Stellar Blade holiday outfits & cosmetics

SHIFT UP

The main highlight in the Stellar Blade holiday update is the Santa Dress for Eve, which decks the android out in red and white. This festive look can be enhanced further with the following:

Santa Girl hairstyle

Snow Crystal Glasses

Wreath Earrings

Sleigh Ear Cuffs

The last outfit available in the update is the No Santa costume for Adam. This comical costume makes it look as though Adam is being carried by Santa, making it the perfect cosmetic for those all-important photo opportunities.

Lastly, Eve’s Drone can be kitted out with Rudolph Pack, which gives the little robot a red nose and a cute pair of horns.

Holiday minigame

Shift Up

According to the official PlayStation Blog, the Stellar Blade holiday update will feature a new mini-game that players can find in Xion. We currently don’t have any details on this mode, but it looks as though you’ll need to shoot festive-themed targets to earn special rewards.

The targets in question have been decked out in glowing green lights and have presents underneath them. We’ll update this section once we know more about this minigame and what rewards are available.

Xion holiday decorations

SHIFT UP

Xion has also undergone a festive makeover and now features Christmas trees, candy canes, holly wreaths, snowmen, and Christmas lights. It’s all rather cute but if you’re not a fan of the bright lights, then you can turn the Christmas content off by doing the following:

Press the start button. Head over to the settings menu. Select Gameplay from the tab. Scroll down to the Seasonal Content option and select “off”.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Stellar Blade holiday update. If you still haven’t unlocked all the Nier Automata outfits, then be sure to check out our Stellar Tear location guide.