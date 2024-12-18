Stellar Blade Christmas present locations: How to get all Holiday outfits

Stellar Blade’s Holiday update is here, bringing all manner of Christmas-themed cosmetics for Eve, Adam, and the Drone — but you’ll need to know where to find Eve’s Santa Dress and locate every Xion present.

The festive season has come to Stellar Blade and Shift Up has added another wave of free outfits for players to unlock. The most coveted cosmetic is Eve’s Santa Dress outfit, which kits the android out in some Christmas-themed colors, but there’s even a comical Santa outfit for Adam and a Rudolf skin for Eve’s Drone.

If that wasn’t enough, players can also add four new Holiday cosmetics to Eve’s wardrobe. However, you’ll need to hunt down the presents hidden around Xion if you want to complete the festive collection. So, here’s how you can get all the Holiday cosmetics in Stellar Blade’s Christmas update.

How to get the Santa Dress in Stellar Blade

The Santa Dress and Rudolf Pack are both located in Xion. Upon arriving at Xion, head north and take the path towards the city center. You’ll see a giant Christmas tree with two presents beneath it, as shown in the images below:

Open both gifts to receive Eve’s Santa Dress and the Rudolf Pack for the Drone. The gifts don’t stop there, though, as you’ll be able to unlock more festive cosmetics by locating presents hidden around Xion.

If the Santa Dress and Rudolf pack aren’t appearing, make sure you have updated your game and have Season Event Content on. To do this, follow the steps below:

Press the start button.

Select the “ Gameplay ” tab.

” tab. Scroll down to Season Event Content .

. Toggle the option to “On” and exit the menu.

Now that you have done that, simply head back to Xion city center and claim your Christmas presents.

All Xion present locations

Four Christmas presents can be located within Xion, all of which you’ll find the locations and details of exactly where you can find them below if you’re not keen on hunting for them yourself:

Christmas present 1: Wreath Earrings







The first Christmas present is located on the upper level above Sisters’ Junk. Simply run around the top floor above the junk shop. The present will be floating in the sky directly beside the Barker shop sign.

Christmas present 2: Sleigh Earcuff







The second Christmas present is located down the first alleyway near Xion’s entrance. Head up the two sets of stairs, and you’ll see the present tucked away in the corner on the right.

Christmas present 3: Santa Girl Hairstyle







The third Christmas present can be found in the eastern section of Memory Square. Head over to the gigantic orb and hug the easter wall on the right-hand side until you see a set of small steps. Run up them and you’ll see the present floating above a crate of wooden crates.

Christmas present 4: Snow Crystal Glasses







The fourth and final Christmas present is located south of Memory Square, down the large alleyway decorated with paper lanterns and octopus decorations. Head to the entrance just past the metal archway, and then look directly behind you. The present will be floating in the left-hand corner.

Adam Santa outfit location in Stellar Blade







Adam’s Santa outfit (I’m Not Santa) is located on the stairs leading to Memory Square. Make your way over to the Christmas tree where you got Eve’s Santa Dress and Rudolf Pack, then head north towards the stairs on the left.

You’ll see a small snowman dressed as Santa with a cute model of Adam sitting atop his shoulders. Shoot the snowman until it explodes and you’ll receive Adam’s Santa outfit.

Now that you know how to get Eve’s Santa Dress and all the other Holiday-themed cosmetics, be sure to check out our Nier Automata crossover event guide to see how you can add 2B’s outfits to your collection.