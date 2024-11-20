Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC: All Stellar Tear locations

The Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC tasks players with collecting Stellar Tears to unlock the new 2B outfits, but finding them can be incredibly tricky.

Stellar Tears are a new collectible that was added alongside the Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC, and players need to collect them if they wish to get hold of the new Nier-themed outfits. Amongst them are cosmetics that transform Eve into 2B and A2. There are even cosmetics for Adam and Lily, Eve’s two companions.

Just like Stellar Blade’s cans, finding Stellar Tears can be incredibly tricky. Especially given players are only given small picture-based clues to go off of. Fortunately, our handy hub has uncovered the locations for 15 Stellar Tears so that you can dress up as the beloved android as quickly as possible.

How to get Nier Automata outfits in Stellar Blade

Shift Up Getting your hands on the 2B outfit can take some time in Stellar Blade.

To get the four Nier Automata x Stellar Blade crossover outfits, you’ll first need to purchase the DLC from the PS Store. It’s important to note that, unlike the free photo mode update, the Nier crossover content will cost you $9.99.

Once you have purchased the DLC, you must find Emil – Nier Automata’s mysterious merchant. Emil’s Shop features all the Nier Automata outfits, which can be purchased using the new Stellar Tears collectible.

Emil location in Stellar Blade

Dexerto Emil sells all kinds of Nier Automata-themed gear.

Emil is located in both the Wasteland and Great Desert. However, we recommend traveling to the Wasteland and teleporting to the Junkyard supply camp. Once you’ve teleported to the Junkyard, rest using the nearby chair, and head towards the red car buried in the ground.

Emil will quickly appear and you’ll need to shoot his scooter with your gun. A few well-aimed shots will stop the mysterious merchant dead in his tracks. With the scooter immobilized, head over to Emil and hit the R2 button to talk to him.

If you miss your shots and Emil drives away, you can simply teleport back to the Junkyard supply camp and try again. You can also force Emil to spawn by resting at the Tetrapod in the Great Desert, you’ll find him driving along the dunes.

All Stellar Tear locations

There are a total of 15 Stellar Tears that can be found in Stellar Blade, with eight located in the Wasteland and seven in the Great Desert.

Wasteland Stellar Tear locations

Stellar Tear#AT8154E





The first Stellar Tear is found in the southeastern section of the Wasteland. Teleport to the Wasteland Junkyard supply camp and head southeast until you reach the fishing area with the small crane. Head up to the ledge with the crane and pick up the glowing Stellar Tear.

Stellar Tear#AC6258B





The second Stellar Tear is located in the southwestern corner of the Wasteland. Teleport to the Western Great Canyon supply camp and head northwest until you reach the shipwreck. You’ll find the Stellar Tear directly in front of the ship.

Stellar Tear#AB6148M





The third Stellar Tear is located in the Wasteland Cave, which is located directly south of the Solar Tower. Teleport to the Solar Tower Entrance camp, and head directly north up the path past the Naytiba.

The cave’s entrance is denoted by the trees outside, so head inside the cave and follow the path. You’ll see the Stellar Tear on the rocky ledge past the lagoon, so simply swim through the water and clamber up the rocks to reach it.

Stellar Tear#AJ4875L





The fourth Stellar Tear is located just northwest of the bus stop legion camp. Once you’re at the camp, simply head towards the small rocky outcrop with the broken sign. The can is located on the ground next to the sign.

Stellar Tear#A03521P





The fifth Stellar Tear is located in the Scrap Yard in the northern section of the Wasteland. Teleport to the Scrapyard Entrance and head into the Scrapyard, then walk into the areas where D1G-g2r is located. Climb up the blue cargo crates to the right of D1G-g2r and pick up the Stellar Tear.

Stellar Tear#AW42150





The sixth Stellar Tear is located directly west of the Solar Tower. Simply teleport to the Solar Tower Entrance camp, then head west through the solar panel field. The Stellar Tear is on the cliff edge.

Stellar Tear#AT4756L





The seventh Stellar Tear is located in the western section of the Wasteland. Teleport to the Western Great Canyon camp, and head north towards the cliff with climbable ledges. Simply clamber up and then use the wooden stumps to swing across to the next section.

Either kill or run past the Naytiba and then climb up the rocky ledges (marked with yellow paint). Once you get to the top, run across the first wooden bridge. There are a lot of Naytiba here, so be prepared to kill them all or make a beeline across the bridge on the right.

After crossing the second bridge, simply follow the path until you reach the very end to get the Stellar Tear. If you’re in combat mode, you’ll need to wait until Eve puts away her sword to pick up the Tear.

Stellar Tear#AC86538





The final Stellar Tear is located directly north of the Central Scrap Plains camp. Head north from the camp until you reach the broken advertisement sign. You’ll see the Tear on the blue cargo container.

Great Desert Stellar Tear locations

Stellar Tear#AN1632R





The first Stellar Tear is located underneath the broken statue in the northwestern section of the Great Desert. It’s important to note, that there are a lot of Naytiba around the statue so you’ll need to kill them all before you can pick up the Tear.

Stellar Tear#AF8742F





The second Stellar Tear is located in the southern section of the Great Desert, in the middle of four Naytiba. Teleport to the Exile’s Passage supply camp, then head east until you see the four Naytiba – not to be confused with the fossilized creature on the dune opposite.

Stellar Tear#AB34590





The third Stellar Tear is found in the Oasis, just southwest of the Oasis supply camp under a palm tree. Simply swim over to it, avoid the Naytiba, and add it to your collection

Stellar Tear #AJ9235H





The fourth Stellar Tear is located directly next to the Northern Great Desert legion camp, at the top of the ruined building. Climb onto the orange crate and begin making your way across the building, jumping on the broken platforms, and using the poles to swing across to the nearby ledges.

Jump between ledges until you reach the top of the building. The Stellar Tear is nestled on the very edge of the remaining floor.

Stellar Tear#AD2489J





The fifth Stellar Tear is located on top of a building with blue crates, directly west of the Oasis. To get onto the building, you’ll need to make your way around the ruins until you see a yellow bus (the one with the pink arrow light above it).

Climb up the ladder and jump between the two buildings, until you see the rooftop with blue crates. You’ll see the tier on the crate directly in front of you.

Stellar Tear#AN5409P





The sixth Great Desert Stellar Tear is located inside the Operahouse, west of the North Buried Ruins. To enter the Operahouse, you’ll need to run around the building until you see an opening.

Jump on top of the drones and make your way down to the bottom floor. Once at the bottom, you’ll see the Stellar Tear in the middle aisle between the rows of seats.

Stellar Tear#AM6131L





The last Great Desert Stellar Tear is located south of the Solar Tower on top of the blue crates, simply climb up them to add the last can to your collection.

All Nier Automata x Stellar Blade outfits & cosmetics

Shift Up

Now that you have all 15 Stellar Tears in Stellar Blade, you’ll be able to take them to Emil and exchange them for all of the Nier Automata-themed outfits. We’ve listed all 12 of the outfits and Stellar Tier costs in the table below:

Cosmetic Name Stellar Tear Cost YoRHa No.2 Type B Uniform x2 Stellar Tear YoRHa Uniform 1 x2 Stellar Tear YoRHa Unofficial Ceremonial Attire x2 Stellar Tear YoRHa Type A No.2 Uniform x2 Stellar Tear Pod 042 Pack 1x Stellar Tear Battle Goggles 1x Stellar Tear Emil’s Head 1x Stellar Tear YoRHaNo.9 Type S Uniform 1x Stellar Tear YoRHa No.2 Type B Style 1x Stellar Tear White Fox Mask 1x Stellar Tear YoRHa Type A No.2 Style 1x Stellar Tear

Now that you know how to get all the Stellar Tears in Stellar Blade, be sure to check out our Stellar Blade page for all the latest news and guides.