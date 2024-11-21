All Great Desert fish locations in Stellar Blade & how to get War Dress outfit

Stellar Blade‘s Pisces quest tasks players with hunting down fish in the Great Desert, but locating all of them can be incredibly difficult.

The Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC gives players access to new cosmetics. One of the latest free outfits for Eve is the War Dress, a cosmetic that is sure to prove popular amongst fans.

However, just like with the Stellar Tears challenge, you’ll need to be prepared to put in the effort if you wish to unlock it. Fortunately, our Great Desert fish location guide will have you completing the Pisces quest and adding the War Dress to Eve’s wardrobe in no time.

Stellar Blade Fish locations in the Great Desert

There are 10 Fish hidden in the Great Desert. You must find all the Fish to complete the Pisces photo mode request in Xion. Doing so will reward you with the War Dress.

It’s important to note that the fish you need to take photos of are graffiti and not physical fish — and you’ll be utilizing photo mode to snap pictures of them. We’ve listed all the Great Desert Fish locations below:

1. Vibrant Fish





The first fish is on the metal shelf unit just south of the Oasis fishing hut. You can get there by teleporting to the Osasis supply camp, and then heading to Clyde’s fishing hut. From here, head south until you reach the makeshift shelter with the triangle cloth roof.

2. Rare Fish





The second Great Desert Fish is located behind the chest at the top of the metal scaffolding – behind the treasure chest. From the Oasis, head directly south towards the broken overpass. You should see a rock that has an orange container next to it.

Hit R2 to interact with the container and move it to the right of the scaffolding (you should see climbable metal bars). Climb the metal bars and follow the path until you see the fish behind the chest. take a photo of the fish behind the chest.

3. Flamboyant Fish





The Flamboyant Fish is located in the secret room along the western wall of the Great Desert. To gain access to this location, you’ll need to teleport to the Tetrapod and head southwest until you see the drones working on the wall.

Jump on the mechanical ledge and then use the drones to reach the secret room. This platforming section can be a little tricky, so if you fall off the drones, simply repeat it until you get into the hidden room.

Once you’ve opened the door, slide down the ladder and you’ll find the Flamboyant Fish on the wall above the bed.

4. Cute Fish





The fourth fish is located on the west side of the Great Desert on the side of the Hypertube. Teleport to the Tetrapod ship and head west until you reach the Hypertube, then head around the side (near the tube entrance), and you see the fish.

5. Graceful Fish







The fifth fish is located on the ship, northwest of the Hypertube fish. Head over to the very back of the shipwreck, then walk around it until you see the fish on the side.

6. Precious Fish







The sixth fish is located in the southern section of the Great Desert, directly northwest of the Solar Tower. You’ll find the fish on the rockface at the top of the ridge opposite the green Naytiba.

Be sure to kill the Naytiba to avoid getting hit by their ranged attacks while you’re taking your photo.

7. Joyful Fish





The seventh fish is located east of the debris-filled path of the city ruins. Head around the broken buildings until you see the orange crate sitting on top of the roof. Climb on top of the crate and jump over to the wall ledge, then use the poles to swing your way to the yellow ladder.

Run up the ramp and use the poles to swing to the final building. The Fish is on the wall on the left side of the window.

8. Pure Fish





The eighth fish is located in the broken building in the city ruins, in the building opposite the North Buried Ruins legion camp.

Teleport over to the North of the Buried Ruins legion camp, then head south towards the destroyed building. Take the yellow rope to the floor above. Quickly backstab the enemy Naytiba who’s lying in wait. The fish can be found on the wall opposite the dead body.

9. Mysterious Fish





The ninth fish is hidden just west of the Opera House, behind a gate between the broken building. The location is easily found by looking for the building with a cinema sign next to it. Once you’ve found the sign, head towards it and then take a right. The fish graffiti is located on the wall next to the dead body.

10. Dreaming Fish





The tenth and final Great Desert fish is located north of the Opera House, just outside the numbered crate puzzle. There will be a body next to a green crate with white trash bags piled beside it. The fish has been painted on the small green container to the right of the body.

How to get the War Dress in Stellar Blade

Dexerto The War Dress is one of the latest outfits added to Stellar Blade.

Now that you have collected all the Great Desert Fish photo locations, you’ll be able to complete Stellar Blade’s Pisces photo mode quest. Teleport back to Xion and head over to the Bulletin Board to complete the quest and receive the War Dress outfit.

If you’re struggling to find Stellar Tears in the Stellar Blade x Nier Automata DLC, our guide will have you dressing up as 2B in no time.