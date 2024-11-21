All Stellar Blade x Nier Automata 2B outfits come with spicy Easter Eggs

The Stellar Blade x Nier Automata 2B outfits are going viral thanks to some hidden features, with players scrambling to unlock them.

On November 20, 2024, Stellar Blade released its Nier Automata DLC, which adds four new outfits for Eve and Co. Unlocking these skins isn’t easy, as players must collect Stellar Tears – a new collectible found in the Wasteland and Great Desert.

However, players who managed to get the 2B and YoRHA outfits discovered they come with a comical Easter Egg from Nier Automata.

Unlike the War Dress and free Stellar Blade outfits added a few days prior, the Nier Automata 2B skins all come with a bonus feature. Eve will kick the screen if the player tries to look under her dress, forcing the camera away from her model.

This was a direct callback to Nier Automata, where players could get the “What Are You Doing?” achievement by looking up 2B’s skirt. However, unlike Eve, who kicks the player, 2B simply waves her arms and backs away.

The “What Are You Doing?” Easter Egg isn’t the only secret call back to Nier Automata, as Eve’s 2B outfit also comes with the iconic self-destruct feature. To do this, players need to fall in battle and then use a WB Pump to revive her.

Eve will then be surrounded by electrical energy and the 2B outfit she’s wearing will no longer feature the skirt. While the electrical explosion won’t hurt any enemies, it’s still a nice throwback to Yoko Taro’s android epic.

For more details on how you can unlock all the Nier Automata outfits in Stellar Blade, be sure to check out our Stellar Tears guide. Additionally, if you’re struggling to find all the Fish in the Great Desert and wish to get the War Dress, then our location guide has you covered.