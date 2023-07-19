Mods are a big part of Bethesda games and you may want to know if Starfield will have mod support available at launch, we’ve got the answer.

The modding community is huge for Bethesda games including Skyrim and Fallout, and with Starfield’s release just on the horizon, fans may be wondering if mod support will be coming to the game at launch.

Mods allow players to put customize their gaming experiences in various ways, whether that’s by creating more challenges, enhancing graphics, or adding bizarre elements like the Skyrim mod that turns every Dragon into Thomas the Tank Engine.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda has supported community mods for years now, and because of this many fans are keen to know if Starfield will have mod support at launch, so here’s everything you need to know.

Bethesda Starfield will feature a lot of content for players to enjoy.

Will Starfield have mod support?

Yes, Starfield will have full mod support.

This was confirmed by Todd Howard during a Reddit AMA in 2021 where in response to a comment asking “What type of mod support can we expect to see in creation kit engine 2 for Starfield?” he replied “Our plan is to have full mod support like our previous games.”

Article continues after ad

Howard went on to mention how important the modding community is, stating: “Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This will be great news for fans who are also enthusiastic modders as they will be able to start implementing their ideas in the game when it releases this September, and if the Starfield fanbase is anything like the Fallout and Skyrim communities, the unique mods that are created will surely be beloved for years to come!

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about mod support for Starfield! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

Is Starfield’s universe procedurally generated? | Will Starfield be on Steam Deck? | Is Starfield on PS5? | Starfield PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs | Will Starfield have a Photo Mode at launch? | Is Starfield coming to Nintendo Switch? | Is Starfield single-player? | Does Starfield have New Game Plus mode?