The Party Cruise ship in Starfield is a place for having fun and socializing within the game, and here’s a handy guide on where you should look to find the nightclub ship.

As you explore the vastness of Starfield, you’ll find various types of spaceships hovering through the space. Not all of those ships you come across in-game look like they’re going to war either. Some are simply meant to be fun, and the Party Cruise ship is one of them.

Article continues after ad

The theme of this particular ship resembles a nightclub where you can have a drink or two, dance, and enjoy the nightlife to the fullest. However, finding it is not as easy as you might think. With that said, here’s a handy guide on where to find the Party Cruise ship in Starfield.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda Ships in Starfield come in various Classes.

Starfield: Where to find the Party Cruise ship

Unfortunately, the Party Cruise ship appears randomly in Starfield. This means there’s no definite way of finding this fun ship in the game. It can show up anytime and in any galaxy.

Article continues after ad

The Party Cruise ship appears on the local Star Map and as long as you’re present in that area, you can visit it anytime. Remember, the ship doesn’t stay at a particular place for long before switching to a different coordinate within a galaxy, so if you see it, make sure to stop by.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What makes the Party Cruise ship even more interesting is the fact that you can turn gravity off! This opens an endless stream of fun for the people present on the ship and have the time of their lives.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And if you want to choose the pirate way and bring that party to a crashing halt, you can do that too. Provided you have the right equipment and skills, you can hijack the ship and loot all the treasures for your benefit.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about docking your ship in Starfield. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All romance options | All achievements | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | Is Starfield on PS5? | Is Starfield on Nintendo Switch? | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship

Article continues after ad