Weird Starfield sequence sees Sarah Morgan go “Super Mario” on NPC

It seems like Sarah is a fan of the Super Mario games, as this weird sequence sees her do the impossible in Starfield.

Bethesda titles have a history of being full of bugs at launch, but surprisingly enough, Starfield has been relatively clean since its launch last month, which is quite a feat for a game of its size and scope.

That said, there have been a few mishaps, ranging from cities getting dragged into space, asteroids turning into pets, or weapons with very conflicting attachments. These have all been comical in nature and have enhanced the space exploration experience. As long as you don’t count the one ship that turned sentient and started a war against the United Colonies.

The latest bug follows the silly trend with an inadvertent homage to the legendary Mario.

Starfield player watches Sarah Morgan turn into Super Mario

The sequence unfolded during an interaction with Ularu Chen. Upon finishing the conversation, the player looked away to leave the room.

Sarah calmly walked into the room before the player had a chance to leave, fully sprinted, and jumped on Chen’s head like Mario, landing directly behind her desk.

It’s all made better as Chen was seemingly launched off the map, with her final words being “Hey, M.”

Whether it be rooms full of nude NPCs or eerily lifelike characters, Starfield is full of strange, quirky moments such as these.

However, it’s possible nobody had Super Mario Sarah on their bingo cards. One user cemented this moment in Bethesda history, “Lmao, this is legitimately the funniest Bethesda bug I have seen so far.”

Fans in the comments admonished the original poster for not adding the Mario sound effects to this hilarious clip, but its clear that most got a good kick out of the clip.

At least one thing is for sure: If Sarah can’t make it as an explorer, she most certainly has a bright future as a guest in the next Mario game.