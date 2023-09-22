Starfield: Where to find Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis

Starfield‘s cities are filled with a variety of shops that sell goods to assist you on your journey through space. One such shop that you can find is Jemison Mercantile, and here is how to do it.

Starfield is a massive game and if you want to survive in space you will need to access a vast reserve of resources. In most cases, you will have to ensure that you are stocked as otherwise the environment that you will be subjected to is going to test you in the worst possible way.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, each of the major cities in Starfield has a multitude of shops to help you in that regard. One such shop that you can find in New Atlantis is Jemison Mercantile.

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to need to know about Jemison Mercantile in Starfield.

Bethesda Game Studios You can buy a variety of products at Jemison Mercantile

How to find Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis in Starfield

Jemison Mercantile is a shop where you can buy a variety of useful items in Starfield. Here are the steps you need to follow to find the shop:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Land in New Atlantis on the planet Jemison. Go to the Spaceport District. You can find Jemison Mercantile close to Viewport Tavern.

Once you enter the shop, interact with the store owner inside and you can purchase whatever you want. Jemison Mercantile sells a wide variety of goods including sidearms, a variety of ammo, as well as armor.

Article continues after ad

Apart from that, you can also buy med packs and Digipicks from Jemison Mercantile. These are two of the most valuable items as they are hard to find in the open world. If you want to stock up on them then all you need to do is sleep for 24 hours and approach the shop once again.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, this is all you need to know about Jemison Mercantile in Starfield. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield