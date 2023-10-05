Starfield players call Sarah Morgan’s explorer credentials into question

Starfield companion Sarah Morgan’s questionable comments have some players doubting her reputation as an explorer.

As the head of space exploration organization Constellation, Sarah Morgan seems the perfect companion for adventurers in the Settled Systems.

Like several other Starfield companions, though, Sarah comes with a fair few quirks. For the most part, players tend to dislike her penchant for judging their misdeeds. She’ll quickly make her opinion known about the quests users accept or the people they help, too.

In short, a contingent of the Starfield community finds the adventurer annoying. And now some folks think it’s time to start questioning Sarah’s credentials.

Starfield fan “lost all faith” in Sarah Morgan’s status as an explorer

A Reddit user claims one comment from Sarah forced them to cast doubt on her reputation. The player said that after landing on Mercury, the Constellation Chief stated the following: “Well, it’s no Mercury, but it sure is hot!”

“I shall be calling for a vote of no confidence once we get back to the Lodge,” they joked at the end of the post. According to other Redditors, this isn’t the only example of Sarah’s ineptitude as an explorer.

One commenter noted, “She also told me that this place is no Jemison but she’s beginning to like it – while we were in New Atlantis.” The problem here is that New Atlantis is a city located on the planet Jemison.

Bethesda Softworks Sarah Morgan is the first human companion players meet in Starfield.

Several other Redditors said she’s not the only companion guilty of delivering odd lines of ambient chatter. Apparently, Sam Coe will discuss past romantic relationships at the worst times.

Meanwhile, Andreja comments on how happy she is to be at home, regardless of their actual location. In a game the size of Starfield, even the smartest characters are bound to trip up a time or two.