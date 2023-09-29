Starfield players wowed by how high you can jump with Gymnastics skill maxed

Starfield players are currently impressed by a new video that shows just how high you can jump by maxing out the Gymnasitcs skill.

Starfield lets you build out your character as you see fit. This means, as you chart your journey through the stars, who you play as and their capabilities will come into their own. Are you a silver-tongued rogue who talks their way out of every problem? A stealthy ninja who’d prefer never to be in trouble to begin with? Or a brute who actively seeks that trouble?

To really define your existence, you’re going to need to build out certain skills. To do that you need to complete various goals in order to invest upgrade points into them. This means you have to engage with the basis of the skills in their base form to experience the benefits.

However, after seeing a recent video, you might want to start engaging with the Gymnastics skill. If you’re looking to jump sky-high, this is where you want to put your time.

The Gymnastic skills at level 4 gives players a huge jump

In a Reddit post, user Space_Scumbag posted a video of themselves using Level 4 Gymnastics to jump over kiosks and various objects around New Atlantis. When you reach level 4 in the skill you get ‘Increased jump height. Run faster after combat sliding or mantling’. From what we can see, that increased jump height is quite a lot.

One user commented: “Just wait until you explore a planet with very low gravity. You’ll have a lot of time to regret your choice during the 2 weeks needed to get back on the floor.”



Others were excited to try it out saying, “Well, I know where my next four skill points are going.”

It’s worth noting, how much you are carrying does affect your jump height here. So if you are encumbered, you might want to deposit what you’re carrying if you want to jump sky-high.