Starfield players surprised to find powerful buff hidden in game’s early stages

Starfield players have been left stunned after realizing that they may have walked straight past a powerful buff at the start of the game.

In Bethesda’s Starfield, players are constantly on the lookout for hidden treasures and buffs that can enhance their gameplay. However, a recent discovery has left many players in shock, as a game-changing buff can be found hidden in plain sight at one of the game’s starting locations.

A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of a Skill Book located in The Lodge, specifically on the railing right next to where the Artifacts were assembled during the player’s first visit. The Constellation Guide 01 rewards players with an ability that permanently reduces oxygen use by 15% while moving when over-encumbered.

What’s even more surprising is that players, even some who have completed the game, admitted to having no idea about the Skill Book’s existence until now.

The post quickly gained traction, with similar responses from other players expressing their astonishment at having missed this buff early in the game.

Comments ranged from players commenting on how these buffs are “too well hidden in plain sight” to suggestions for a perk that would make such magazines glow, similar to features in other games like Fallout 4.

More players shared their disappointment, revealing that their Constellation Guide #1 had different effects, such as reducing fall damage by 5%. Others chimed in and suggested that the perks are random, or at least some of them are.

Another player noted that these buffs stack into New Game Plus (NG+), making some of them incredibly overpowered.

Bethesda has always been known for its attention to detail, and this Skill Book hidden in plain sight only reinforces that reputation.

From the Mark 1 Spacesuit trick that lets players access top-tier armor early in the game to the small details that enhance immersion, Starfield continues to surprise and engage its player base.