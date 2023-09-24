Starfield player’s ship becomes sentient and starts war with the UC

Starfield bugs are usually innocent and harmless, but one took a comedically dark turn as a player’s ship gained sentience and began attacking UC vessels.

Starfield is noticeably smoother from a bug standpoint than other Bethesda RPGs. It’s by no means a bug-free game, but the crashes, visual oddities, and goofy interactions have been drastically cut down.

However, there are still a few incredibly bizarre ghosts in the machine that have left Starfield players bewildered when a comparably rare glitch strikes.

One such bug took the entire community by surprise as a player’s ship went off on its own and decided to start a war with the United Colonies (UC) in a Skynet-esque show of sentience.

Starfield player’s ship vows to destroy the UC

Players have had to go out of their way to break Starfield and find out how it ticks rather than having the game occasionally buckle beneath the weight of its own bugs, a far cry from the release state of a game like Skyrim.

However, that arguably makes it that much more noticeable when the game truly breaks apart at the seams. Some of Starfield’s bugs have been truly spectacular and go right along with the idea of bugs being more of a “feature” in Bethesda RPGs rather than something that takes away from the experience.

However, one bug in particular has the Starfield community abuzz with conversation. As posted on Reddit, one player’s ship took off on its own and decided to track down every UC ship it could find.

As funny as the original clip of their ship taking off on its own is, the player discovered that this bug goes even deeper than it appears. Some users speculated that it could have been an issue with crew members on the ship.

However, the player confirmed that it really is just the ship itself being angry at the UC for some reason.

“So this isn’t an eye or crew issue. If I even stand up in the ship it just goes on a killing spree. My ship has just decided it’s Juno and has a mind of its own and is now hell bent on annihilating the UC. Going to change ships…” they said in the comments.

As it turns out, changing the ship solved the issue according to this player. This bug ran so deep that the user would have the exact same issue whenever they tried to swap back to the ship. It was only solved by swapping out some structures on the ship and putting them back. For some reason.

That said, they made sure to keep a save just in case they wanted to have fun with this bug again. No other Starfield player has reported having this bug through the thread, making it likely a rare anomaly rather than a common issue.

