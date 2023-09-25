Starfield players prefer Skyrim’s Word Walls to “tedious” Temples

Starfield’s Powers are incredibly popular as they let players wield powerful space abilities, but there is one aspect to them that the community can’t help but hate when compared to Skyrim.

Starfield’s Powers are first encountered in the campaign mission Into the Unknown. Once acquired these Powers let players use all kinds of abilities from invisibility to magical attacks and even alien necromancy.

They are effectively Starfield’s equivalent to Dragon Shouts in Skyrim. However, they aren’t identical by any means. One big difference is that while Shouts are obtained from Word Walls, Powers are acquired at Temples scattered across the galaxy.

It’s this difference that has irritated Starfield players believing that the way in which you obtain Powers is inferior to what came before it.

Starfield’s Temples are not as popular as Skyrim’s Word Walls

A passionate Starfield fan posted “I never hated anything so much in a game I love so much,” on Reddit in reference to the Temples and how Powers are obtained in Bethesda’s space RPG.

Completing Temples involves flying around a room collecting sparkling lights before eventually grabbing the Power from the middle of the room. This process has to be repeated for all 24 Powers in addition to finding the Temple in the first place.

“It’s sad because they had the system down in Skyrim. Word walls were usually guarded by a dragon/dragon priest, and/or at the end of a dungeon. That’s what made finding those powers so addicting in that game, there was always a hurdle to overcome,” one player argued.

Others were quick to agree: “Damn yeah comparing these things to word walls is a good one. Skyrim had the same concept and just managed to make it so much more interesting…”

It isn’t just Skyrim comparisons that were made either with another response bringing up Zelda: “Another good comparison is the shrines in BOTW and TOTK. No two are alike and it makes them all exciting puzzles. Starfield’s are so incredibly tedious and something you’d see in a PS1 platforming game.”

The main criticism of Temples outside of how mundane they can be was that they are inconsistent with some taking a few seconds to finish and others minutes. This is believed to be tied to how fast you hit the first few sparkling lights.