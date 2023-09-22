Starfield players make fun of in-game money for making no sense

Starfield players are trying to find out the value of money in the game, as it currently doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Starfield has an enormous universe for you to get lost in. There’s so many places to go and explore, with the detail in some areas being really something to appreciate.

However, that doesn’t mean it all makes total sense. The game definitely has bugs and issues, but also other aspects of the game that don’t quite work together if you stop and think about it for a moment.

One such instance is the game’s valuation of money, or credits as they are known in game. When you start to compare the value of various items, like food to the price of ships, Starfield’s universe begins to make just a little less sense.

In Starfield, apples are gold

In a Reddit thread with over 7.7k upvotes, user DragoVulcar, asked: “What is money worth lore wise? This dude had a maxed loan of 10k that he defaulted on. I made that much on the last Galbank mission. Is he stupid?” They then shared a picture of an NPC.

While we can’t comment on that dude’s intelligence, the question spawned a lot of discussion about the value of credits. One user pointed out the ludicrous nature of the currency, commenting: “An apple is about 100 credits. A 1×1 ship hab is about 500 credits. So for 5 apples you can have a brand new ship module.”

Another pointed out, “At the hotel Paradiso one night costs less than a handful of ammo”.

One user added, “It’s like 10k credits is “rich” by NPC standards, but like $10 to the main character.”

Of course, creating a functioning economy in a game is a huge task, that would likely only lead to frustration. Shipbuilding is great in the game, as while it’s somewhat expensive if you’re building from scratch, it’s not prohibitively so.

In reality, the items in the world are priced largely by how they relate to you and how helpful they are to you to make a better experience. Still, it’s funny to think about how that all actually works in the context of an economy.

