Starfield players joke game’s roleplaying goes “too far”

From debuffs to trait effects, Starfield players have noticed some of the game’s mechanics too closely simulate their actual lives.

Starfield is finally out, and players are generally enjoying their journeys through the stars.

Bethesda’s massive space exploration RPG is packed with things for players to do and find, though for some, its roleplaying and simulation aspects are lacking. Some players have noted that, as is the case with many RPGs, Starfield’s silent protagonist doesn’t quite feel like a fully realized character with agency and options.

For others, though, the protagonist’s limitations and backstory options are a bit too real, mimicking aspects of modern-day life that other games would ignore.

Starfield is hitting too close to home for some players

As one player notes, Starfield has a “joint pain” debuff as one of its many potential injuries. This can occur when the player takes fall damage and causes issues when crouching.

This is a bit too true to life for some, especially aging millennial gamers who are finding their bodies no longer work as they once did.

Others have pointed out that selecting certain backgrounds and traits results in a character with some incredibly realistic setbacks.

For context, the Industrialist background is said to have lost their corporate job, the Dream Home trait gives players a house they can customize and a mortgage to pay off, and the Kid Stuff trait gives the player living parents who take 2% of credits every in-game week.

Others have shared their own examples of times Starfield got a bit too immersive.

While dark, this does seem to improve the roleplaying potential for some players. One commenter even said they could replicate their actual leg injury by jumping off of things in Starfield.

Starfield may not, overall, present players with the same amount of choice as a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, but there’s still a lot of room for roleplaying. For better or worse, the protagonist’s potential debts, injuries, and familial obligations are really resonating with some players.

