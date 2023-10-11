Starfield players have nefarious ideas for the brig in future updates

Starfield players have been wracking their brains on ways to improve the ship’s brig, including some rather nefarious ideas.

Bethesda’s Starfield prides itself on being an expansive experience, with plenty of activities and duties to keep players busy. The outpost and shipbuilding are just a few pinnacle activities that have kept fans occupied, as it’s led to some absurd player creations.

That said, both of those areas have left room for future improvements. In particular, while the shipbuilding is fun, there are habitats on the ship that serve little purpose, such as the brig.

One Starfield player has noted the brig’s limited function and has taken it upon themself to nefariously improve it.

Starfield players list improvements to the brig they’d like to see

As it stands, the brig serves little purpose in your ship. Aside from a few weapon storage crates, it has two beds and a prison cell that aren’t usable.

Taking to Reddit, padster029 recommended an upgrade they hope will make an appearance. Whether by future mods or the developers, they’d love to see it be used as an actual prison cell.

This opened up the prison doors for other recommendations, such as the implementation of a bounty system. Some fans theorized a bounty system was in place, but was cut due to Bethesda’s desire to get Starfield to hit its release date.

One fan had a more unique take on the brig’s purpose by proposing it be a holding bay for extortion. “Ah, that would be sweet. Holding a legendary enemy and extorting the factions for his/her release! The loot from the extortion could be better than the drops.”

They went on to say, “Or if we could convince them to be a part of our crew somehow and different legendary enemies had different perks!” Another player added that the Nemesis system from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor would vastly improve this idea, as it would create unique storylines for betrayal.

Hopefully, the future of Starfield sees changes come to the brig habitat. As it stands, aside from the occasional funny moment, such as members sleeping in the brig, it’s severely underutilized.