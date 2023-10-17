Starfield players divided on whether New Game Plus is worth the journey

Starfield’s New Game Plus mode has sparked a debate within the community, with some players seeing its value and unique experience while others question its worth.

Bethesda’s Starfield has been a hot topic of discussion since its release. While there’s a loyal community who are enjoying the game’s vast universe, others, including popular streamers, have labeled the game “boring” in comparison to the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.

One answer to the game’s criticisms seems to be the thrill of Starfield’s New Game Plus mode. Critics and early players even pointed out that this is where the “real game” starts.

A recent Reddit thread titled “Does anyone just not do NG+ at all?” kickstarted a discussion about the value of starting a NG+ campaign. A word of caution, though, as some spoilers lie ahead.

The player, 40 hours into their main playthrough, expressed their enjoyment of shipbuilding and outpost management but voiced concerns about potential NG+ burnout.

Another player, with 250 hours under their belt, mentioned holding off on NG+ due to the potential loss of progress, stating, “The longer you go the more you have to lose if you go NG+.”

One user pointed out the benefits of NG+, such as stronger powers, the ability to avoid certain outcomes in the main quest, and the chance to explore intriguing universes.

Yet, some players remain indifferent, with one stating, “I don’t think I’ll ever do it, tbh. I don’t really see the value.”

And the community’s division is understandable, considering what’s in store for players who do embark on an NG+ journey. After players complete the final mission, they’re presented with a choice: to begin their NG+ journey in an “alternate” universe or continue exploring the “main” universe.

While the player retains all of their traits, skills, powers, and even the Frontier ship, they’re set to lose everything else. That includes all items, weapons, spacesuits, other ships, and more. Furthermore, all visited planets must be revisited and re-scanned.

While all of that sounds relatively disheartening, there are plenty of perks for those who opt for the NG+ journey, as well. Players wake up in a Starborn Guardian II ship, which is theirs to pilot. They also receive the Starborn Spacesuit Astra, a full outfit with armor, helmet, and jetpack. Subsequent NG+ runs might even yield better gear.

While the Starfield community remains divided on the value of NG+, it’s clear that the mode does offer a fresh and exciting experience for those who are willing to take the plunge.