Starfield players desperately want an outpost-focused DLC

Starfield players have been discussing outposts, and many are hoping to see it expanded upon in upcoming DLCs.

Starfield has a plethora of systems for players to get lost in. Much has been made of the game’s robust shipbuilder which has allowed players to recreate many of pop culture’s more iconic spaceships. There are also weapon upgrades, factions to join, and near-endless exploration that all layer into a dense ecosystem of mechanics.

One of those systems is the outposts feature. In theory, this could be an enormous part of the game. It allows you to go to any planet, and create your own bases and factories for resources. In theory, it sounds cool and something you could sink a lot of time into.

However, the execution by Bethesda has left a lot to be desired, with not enough reason to engage, nor enough customization to allow players to really make it their own. That’s why players are hoping that the game gets a DLC focused on the feature to help fix this.

Starfield players want to see Outposts expanded

A Reddit thread titled “Outposts definitely feel better with NPCs on it. Bethesda needs to drop an expansion/DLC focused on it” has garnered 2.4k upvotes. The thread, posted by user Motionresque, features many picturesque images of outposts full of NPCs.

One user concurred, saying: “I just want to build my own cities. Building Sanctuary and Starlight into cities was my favorite part of Fallout 4.”

Another added: “It would be very cool in early game to have the option and reason to focus on outposts. Putting meaningful outpost progression behind a bunch of resources and skill points without giving people a reason to do it is a waste of a mechanic.”

We’ve seen some players, though granted with the use of mods, build very impressive outpost structures already. That said, this feels like an obvious place for Bethesda to focus on for a DLC. Here’s hoping they take the opportunity.