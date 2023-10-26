Starfield players baffled by “absurd” reason for total Earth abandonment in-game

Fans of the latest Microsoft exclusive Starfield are questioning why the human race has completely abandoned Earth despite the planet still being habitable in some capacity.

Starfield is the latest hit from the big green machine, with Microsoft capitalizing off of their latest exclusive title. Dexerto previously reported how Microsoft had their best financial quarter of all time while also breaking their record for the highest number of single-day Game Pass subscribers.

Starfield is a major space exploration title that allows players to traverse through the galaxy, discover new planets and set up life for humanity. The reason for this relocation being that Earth is no longer habitable for the human race.

However, fans of the game have begun questioning why it is that humanity has completely abandoned its original home.

“I just realized how absurd it is that humanity needed to completely abandon the Earth,” posted one Reddit user in a new thread. Going on to explain their reasoning for the confusion.

“Because the atmosphere was sputtering away, literally all of humanity needed to completely abandon the Earth to go build colonies on other planets, like Mars, which has no atmosphere.

“It suddenly doesn’t make any sense at all that there aren’t still cities on Earth, just with airlocks like on other planets without an atmosphere. Surely it would have been easier to build these types of habitats right on Earth, rather than transport or gather materials to build them on other planets, right? There is no reason the Earth needed to be totally abandoned.”

Other Reddit users in the comments have also been sharing this initial sentiment. One user commented, “I would have actually loved if the path to Earth was hidden by the UC because they did not want to admit that nuclear war was the real reason. And when you find the Earth on a side mission you basically enter Fallout.”

Another added, “Yeah, one of the reasons most space based syfy games/genres which feature a ruined Earth don’t often allow the player/reader to experience the planet for themselves.

“It’s often hidden out of reach via needing permits to even visit the Sol system, further permits to enter Earth orbit (Elite Dangerous), or have the surface of the planet as a no-go zone out of respect, or there’s an impassable planet wide sandstorm which prevents visuals for example.”

While there’s not a lot to see or explore on Earth in Starfield, there are plenty of other planets for players to learn about, travel to, and discover.

