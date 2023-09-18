Starfield player recreates an iconic SpongeBob moment in ship builder

Players have been getting creative with Starfield’s ship building mechanics, with one player recreating the Patty Mobile from The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

Starfield gives players the opportunity to live their dreams of traveling across the universe and exploring various star systems and planets.

In addition to getting a starter ship, Frontier, and the options to purchase or steal additional ships, players with credits to spare can build their own. Already, there are many creative ships out there, from original designs to recreations of iconic spaceships.

Article continues after ad

One player chose a less conventional vehicle to recreate, allowing them to traverse the final frontier in a sandwich.

Article continues after ad

Starfield player recreates SpongeBob’s Patty Wagon as a ship

Reddit user diaperslop shared their design for the Patty Wagon MK. 1.

The design itself is fairly simple, appearing to consist of layers of cargo boxes to represent the patty, buns, lettuce and cheese.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Unsurprisingly, the Patty Wagon is not built for combat. It lacks missiles and ballistics and has weak shields and engine power. However, it does have quite a bit of room for cargo, so it could be useful for delivery missions.

Article continues after ad

The design is, of course, a reference to the Patty Wagon from The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. In the film, SpongeBob and Patrick are tasked with traveling to Shell City to retrieve Neptune’s crown.

Article continues after ad

They set off in a car shaped like a giant Krabby Patty. When Patrick notes that SpongeBob (quite famously) doesn’t have his driver’s license, SpongeBob replies with one of the movie’s most memorable quotes: “You don’t need a license to drive a sandwich.”

Article continues after ad

This is far from the only pop culture recreation in Starfield. Other in-game ship designs include classics like Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon and the Batwing, as well as some more bizarre choices like the Titanic and the Pokemon Bulbasaur.

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Starfield coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.