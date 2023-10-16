Starfield player rage quits over unexpected in-game wedding experience

Unexpected in-game wedding experiences are leaving Starfield players frustrated, with some even ‘rage quitting’ in disappointment.

Starfield, Bethesda’s space exploration game, offers players a vast universe to explore and many ways to build relationships with their in-game companions. Among the most intriguing features is the potential to romance some of your fellow explorers. However, not all romantic endeavors in Starfield are met with joy.

Players are not only tired of their romantic companions dwelling on their exes, but they’re even opting to fly solo instead to avoid the constant complaining.

But some players who chose to take it a step further and marry their companion are finding that it was nothing but a letdown. Taking to Reddit, one Starfield fan shared that their in-game wedding with Sam Coe was so disappointing that they “rage quit” the game.

They felt that the wedding didn’t reflect the significance of their in-game relationship, especially when compared to other games that have more elaborate wedding ceremonies. The player criticized the choice of wedding location, the unexpected inclusion of certain guests, and the lackluster wedding ceremony.

“Why is the wedding not held at ‘The Lodge’? Sam hasn’t spent any significant length of time at Coe Estate for over a decade, and it holds no significance to us as a couple,” the player wrote.

The player then went on to question the unexpected guest list, “Why is his ex and estranged father at our wedding, but not the Constellation members, my parents, or literally anyone of significance to my character?”

And lastly, the ceremony itself came under fire for being far too short and uneventful, “Why is it just a few words and then wham, bam, thank you mam?! MMORPGs have been doing wedding fanfare for forever now, and even Skyrim made an effort to actually celebrate.”

The player, clearly fuming, took aim at other “lazy” aspects of Starfield, saying, “This was as lazy as only having four romanceable options in a game, or the local map being blue fuzz, or the main animation being the damn doors in the game.”

Many other community members agreed and were quick to point out in the comments section that parents not attending the weddings was a major oversight in the game.

“Yeah, not having your parents attend your wedding was terrible and immersion-breaking. I think it’s just an unfortunate oversight. Your parents can already appear in the main hubs, so clearly them showing up at your wedding wasn’t impossible,” one said.

Other players shared their own feedback on their in-game weddings in the comments section, “Marrying Andreja consists of flying to a planet and digging in the dirt for 2 seconds. Done.”

Another said, “My wedding to Sarah was ordained by her ex-GF, and her unpleasant mother was there. I tend to agree the romances are half-baked, especially when it comes to the wedding ceremony. And none of the other companions even congratulate us. It’s like it didn’t happen at all.”

While Starfield offers players a plethora of experiences, it seems that the game’s romantic and wedding features have left some players wanting more.