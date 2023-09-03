Starfield player hilariously interrupts Brogan’s introduction with well-timed grenade

One Starfield player managed to interrupt Brogan’s speech with a well-placed grenade, hilariously cutting Brogan off.

Starfield, the latest Bethesda-developed space RPG, officially releases on September, 5 but early access players have been having some pretty unique interactions already.

During the tutorial of Starfield, you will encounter Crimson Fleet Captain Brogan, who you can either kill or try and talk to.

But one player didn’t even let Brogan get through 2 seconds of speaking before a grenade exploded and the fight began.

Article continues after ad

No respect for Starfield’s Brogan tutorial

A clip surfaced on Twitter by a user showing his abrupt conversation with Brogan. AaronBaileyArt described the encounter as “the literal funniest thing” in the game so far.

Article continues after ad

The video shows pirate Brogan waiting for the player as he emerges from a doorway. AaronBaileyArt immediately throws a grenade upon seeing the three red-suited space-pirates.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

But as the grenade soars over Brogan’s head, the cutscene begins. The gameplay zooms into Brogan’s face as he begins speaking. Though all Brogan manages to get out is “you gotta be kidding m-” before the grenade explodes behind him.

Article continues after ad

The Starfield immediately starts gunning down Brogan, who is visibly shocked and outraged at being interrupted.

While the game’s release has led to tons of hilarious moments like this, several controversial review scores have left players wondering if Starfield is truly game-of-the-year material.

Article continues after ad

Starfield is considered arguably the biggest gaming release of 2023. Stay tuned with Dexerto for more hilarious interactions like these as they happen.