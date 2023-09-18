Starfield player finds a planet so deformed not even its wildlife can navigate it

In Bethesda’s Starfield, players are stumbling upon breathtaking planets and mysterious terrains. But one particularly deformed planet has left the community astounded, as even its native wildlife struggles to navigate its challenging landscape.

A Starfield player shared a video in the game’s Reddit community showcasing a planet with an incredibly steep terrain. As the player gazed up at the near-vertical slope, seemingly contemplating the challenge of navigating it, a surprising sight caught their attention.

A row of dinosaur-looking creatures native to the planet were seen tumbling down the hill at a rapid pace, unable to maintain their footing on the treacherous terrain.

The post, aptly titled “Terrain too steep even for the wildlife,” left quite an impression on the Starfield community as the player commented, “I was really gawking at how steep it was and then I look over and see them tumbling down.”

The community’s reaction was a mix of amusement and curiosity. Comments ranged from appreciating the hilarity of the situation, “That’s the most wonderful thing I’ve seen in ages” and “This actually made me laugh out loud ty,” to humorous interpretations of the animals’ behavior, with one user joking, “You damn aliens not understanding the ways of the people of that planet. That’s just how they travel. It’s better!”

The planet in question was identified as Jaffa IV in the Jaffa star system. The player also mentioned a “super cool” location on the planet called Vulture’s Roost and showcased their weapon, the fully kitted-out Lawgiver.

Although the creatures on Jaffa IV provided laughs, it’s clear that not all planets have provided the same experience. Recently, one player encountered a truly terrifying octopus-spider hybrid named “Hunting Cephalopod” that looks like something straight out of a nightmare.

Discoveries like these add a touch of humor and intrigue to the game, reminding players of the unpredictability of exploring uncharted territories.