Starfield player discovers easy way to farm XP fast but it’s not for everyone

A Starfield player has posted a video of a great way to farm XP, though it’s somewhat morally dubious.

Starfield’s vast universe has a lot to explore, and a lot of room for you to grow into. This means you can build out your character in really fun ways, with a ton of abilities to make them truly yours.

To do that though, you’re going to need experience to fill out your abilities. Because of that, players have been looking for good farms to get it quickly. There are some tried and true methods already out there, but it seems there might be an even better one if you can stomach it.

A Reddit user has posted a fast experience farm – but it won’t be for everyone. If you’re a fan of finding and cataloging animals on alien planets, this isn’t going to be the farm for you.

Big game hunting is a surprisingly good experience farm

In a Reddit thread with over 6.2k upvotes, user Canatee posted a video of their experience farm. It involved traveling to the planet Shrodinger-III, landing in a fauna-rich environment, and then climbing to the top of your ship and snipping any poor, unsuspecting animals you see in one shot. To make it even more unfair, you can use an invisibility suit.

One commenter joked: “Ah, genocide. My favourite pastime activity.” Another gave another suggestion, saying: “Celebrai II is my favorite. So many packs of big bugs. Lots of XP. And its a higher level so you get more xp.”

Another lamented: “The xp scaling of this game is ridiculous. You get more xp from fauna that you can kill in 1 hit, then you do from quests that takes hours to complete.”

If you have the stomach to land on the planet and go big game hunting, this seems like an excellent farm. It’s suggested you shouldn’t do this until you are a little into the game, as it’s a higher-level planet and you’re going to need a powerful sniper. However, once you set, you’ll be flying through levels.

