Starfield player discovers carrying too much means instant death

Starfield has many hidden quirks, with one player discovering carrying too much leads to unfortunate events.

Since its launch last month, Starfield has created many memorable moments. Whether it be hamburger ships or Breaking Bad-inspired outposts, Bethesda’s latest title has given players much to discover and share with the community.

However, the unsung heroes of Bethesda titles are the secrets and quirks players discover. Starfield is full of them, and plenty are bound to surface as time goes on.

One player discovered a surprisingly realistic quirk: carrying too much will instantly end your journey.

Starfield player dies in-game from carrying too much

Much like its predecessors, in-game characters can only carry so much on them before they become “encumbered.” The only way to change this stat is to drop or store away the items on them.

Interestingly enough, Starfield made some modifications to the encumbered system. Players will lose O2 and then take damage per the amount of mass carried. That said, you’d normally never die from it, only reach a minimal health amount.

However, one player discovered the limit of this system. They put nine million adaptive frames in their inventory, took one step, and died on the spot.

Plenty were quick to joke on the new discovery. “So the limit is 14146883” one player said, while another replied “So the limit is 8,999,999” in response to the total frames the poster carried.

“You should get an achievement for figuring that out. Hoarders Pride,” commented one player. It’s quite impressive how this player discovered this, albeit accidentally.

Time will tell how many more quirks come to light as Starfield continues to grow. For now, be sure to carry less than this player, at least one number less than their max.