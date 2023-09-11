Starfield player cooks up mouth-watering sandwich spaceship

From Lamborghinis to Batwings, Starfield players have already been showcasing their ship-building prowess. But one player has taken it to a delicious new level by creating a ship that closely resembles a BLT sandwich, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

After the player uploaded an image of their sandwich-inspired ship to Reddit, fellow Starfield enthusiasts couldn’t resist chiming in with their thoughts and suggestions. One user commented, “I would name this ship The Panera,” while another suggested “Subway Express.”

Article continues after ad

This sandwich-inspired ship is not the first of its kind in Starfield. The game’s extensive ship customization system has allowed players to craft ships that mirror their wildest imaginations.

Article continues after ad

From the sleek design of the “ultimate space Lamborghini” to the picture-perfect Planet Express ship, the community has been buzzing with excitement over these unique creations.

The BLT sandwich ship holds a special place in the Starfield community, not just for its quirky design but also for its nod to a Starfield developer’s unique playstyle.

Article continues after ad

Jamie Mallory, a producer at Bethesda, revealed in an earlier showcase her penchant for “sandwich-stealing space piracy.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

This playful approach to the game caught the attention of many, making her a fan favorite. Mallory’s love for sandwiches didn’t stop at gameplay; she also designed a colossal sandwich spaceship aptly named “The Griller.”

Article continues after ad

Describing her creation, Mallory mentioned, “The name itself strikes fear, but when you witness this mammoth sub-like creation gracefully landing in a cutscene or zipping across the cosmos, it’s pure comedic gold.”

Article continues after ad

Starfield’s ship-building mechanics have proven to be a significant draw for players, allowing them to express their creativity and share their designs with the community.

Whether it’s recreating iconic ships like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars or crafting ships that are almost immune to damage, the possibilities are near-endless.

However, as one Redditor suggested, the owner of this delicious-looking sandwich ship should be careful, considering “there’s at least one staffer at Bethesda that’s going to want to steal your ship to add to her collection.”

Article continues after ad