Starfield player builds Waffle House in post-apocalyptic Florida

A TikTok user shared the Waffle House they made on Starfield’s ruined Earth using the game’s Outpost building tools.

In the world of Starfield, humanity has taken to the stars, leaving behind a now uninhabitable Earth.

Players can visit Earth as it is in 2330. However, they will find little recognizable, with all but a few landmarks like the Empire State Building and Great Pyramids of Giza remaining.

Fortunately, Starfield’s Outpost mechanics allow players to start rebuilding structures on Earth, as one TikTok user did starting with a Waffle House.

Note, spoilers for Starfield’s version of Earth to follow.

TikTok user helps Waffle House return to Starfield’s Florida

In a TikTok, official_st4rboy showed off their creation, which looks impressively close to the real thing considering the limited options available. After all, Outposts are meant to be planetary bases or for farming resources rather than operating restaurants.

The building itself is a mix of classic Waffle House design and Starfield-era space technology. There’s an armored airlock door for “extra safety,” plus bounty clearing and mission board stations.

Beyond that, there are places to sit, a kitchen (complete with a usable cooking station), and a great view of mostly sand.

Fittingly, this Starfield Waffle House is in what once was Florida. While environmental catastrophe and time have changed the map quite a bit, Florida is easy to find thanks to the NASA Launch Tower at Cape Canaveral.

The ruins of this site are one of the few surviving landmarks, and it can be seen from inside the Waffle House.

Considering how important Waffle House is to the Southern United States – and the fact that they’re so famous for continuing to operate during severe storms that the “Waffle House index” is frequently used to measure disaster recovery – it makes perfect sense that the restaurant would be the first place to return after the fall of Earth.

Starfield’s Earth may be a post-apocalyptic wasteland that turned the humid, coastal Florida – and just about everywhere else – into a lifeless desert, but Waffle House will stay open regardless.

