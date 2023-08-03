How to play Starfield on both Xbox and PC with one purchase

Starfield’s store listing confirms it’s an Xbox Play Anywhere game, so purchasing it once allows users to play on both Xbox and PC platforms. Here’s how it will work.

Announced during E3 2016, the Xbox Play Anywhere initiative originally let players cross-buy digital games on Windows 10 PC and Xbox One. The first batch of applicable titles included everything from Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3 to Cuphead and Sea of Thieves.

Microsoft brought the system into the new generation, too, such that customers who purchase, say, Forza Horizon 5 digitally on Xbox One can also enjoy the racer on Series X|S and PC.

Those looking forward to Bethesda Game Studios’ next epic will be pleased to learn that this consumer-friendly option also applies to Starfield.

Starfield is an Xbox Play Anywhere title for PC and Xbox

A recent update to Starfield’s official Xbox store page added the “Xbox Play Anywhere” tag. As such, anyone who buys a digital copy of the space-faring RPG will be able to play it on Xbox and Windows 10/11 PC at no extra cost.

This also translates to game progression, with the cross-save feature working across all Xbox Play Anywhere platforms.

Actually launching an Xbox Play Anywhere game involves a simple process. On PC, for instance, users need only to open the Play Anywhere website, then log into their Microsoft account.

From there, it’s a matter of buying or installing a Play Anywhere-enabled game. Once downloaded, the title can be launched from the Xbox app or from the Microsoft Store.

This feature, on top of Starfield’s day one Xbox Game Pass release, should make jumping into Bethesda’s new adventure fairly easy. And it all begins when the role-playing game arrives on Wednesday, September 6, for PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.