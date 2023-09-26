Starfield knows when you arrive to an interview with no clothes on

Starfield players have been left impressed as a new clip shows the game recognizing the clothes a player wears to an interview.

Starfield is a game with an enormous universe to explore. There’s so much to do and explore, you can be playing for 100 hours and feel like you’ve only scratched the surface. With so many planets and locations to map out, Starfield’s impressiveness as a technical achievement is hard to deny.

However, while it’s easy to think about all the big, macro-scale impressiveness of Starfield, it also has very strong attention to detail. We’ve already seen instances of this from the Starfield community, with some even thinking things are bugs, that are instead instances of amazing smaller details.

Bethesda may have crafted an enormous universe, but it puts enough effort into the small things to make it all feel alive. A new clip doing the rounds illustrates this point amazingly.

Dress to impress in Starfield

In a Reddit thread, user Lexi_______ posted a video from the beginning of the Ryujin Industries questline. That faction’s storyline starts with you going to an interview to secure a job. However, as in real life, what you wear to the interview appears to reflect on you. When you enter the room, Imogene Salzo comments on what you’re wearing.

This can be a normal, formal attire, your entire spacesuit, a creature costume, or even, with no clothes at all. Unsurprisingly, Imogene seems ready to fail you there and then for being “a walking HR violation already”.

These details seem small and inconsequential, but when you bring them all together, they create a wonderful texture to the universe making it feel more reactive. That in turn makes it feel more alive. These kinds of touches can matter a lot to a game like this though, making your time spent with it just that little more real.