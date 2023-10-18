Wild Starfield glitch makes players long for Elden Ring-like Invasion feature

A Starfield player encountered a bug that made it seem as though another player was attacking them, now the community wants an Invasion feature.

Starfield fans have a long list of features they’d like to see implemented into the game in a future update. Many members in the growing community have requested Outpost DLC, for example, in hopes that Bethesda will expand upon the existing mechanics.

A planetary database for discoveries also sits high on many a fan wishlist. Even improvements to the ship’s brig would put a smile on countless faces.

Now, one player’s misfortune with an NPC has some users longing for the addition of a multiplayer feature popularized by the Souls games.

Starfield players want an Invasion PvP like Elden Ring

Redditor MLieBennett shared what they’ve dubbed an “Invasion” video, asking fellow Starfield users, “Okay, which one of you decided to invade my game?”

The footage shows the player exploring Bohr II before running into a random NPC exiting a spaceship. Said NPC – a Starborn Traveler – had quite a few tricks up its sleeve, but explosives and a well-placed rifle shot took it out of commission. Or so the Redditor thought.

After ragdolling high into the air and landing on a ramp near the player, the Starborn stood back up like Jason Voorhees and instantly dispatched their opponent with a single shot.

While people in the comments were sympathetic towards the original poster’s plight, most said the footage made them realize that Starfield would benefit from Invasion multiplayer options.

One person suggested an Invasion feature could co-exist with bounties. “Now I’m just thinking how cool it would be if you could open up your game for people to come in and hunt you. Maybe tie it into a bounty system.”

Someone else cheerfully agreed, adding the following: “I was literally just thinking about this yesterday when I was playing. An invasion feature similar to Elden Ring would be awesome!”

And another Redditor said Invasion would serve as an interesting addition to Starfield’s New Game Plus mode. “No joke, if Starfield NG+ had multiplayer, THIS would be the appropriate way to implement it.”

Post-launch support in the form of paid DLC and free updates is in the works in some capacity. As of now, Bethesda has yet to offer much in the way of concrete details. Still, it seems players know exactly what they’d like to see implemented next.