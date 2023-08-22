Starfield fans want a TV series after stunning ‘Rocket Man’ live-action trailer

Following the game’s impressive Gamescom trailer, Starfield fans are hoping the new Bethesda IP gets a live-action adaptation.

Ahead of Starfield‘s release next month, Bethesda debuted a live-action trailer during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Set to a cover of Elton John’s “Rocketman,” the trailer tells a short and sweet story of a child admiringly watching a spaceship launch followed by some of the adventures of the astronaut they interact with.

Beyond simply getting fans hyped for Starfield, the trailer has some looking ahead to the IP’s future.

Fans hope Starfield’s trailer will inspire a TV series

The live-action Starfield trailer does a great job of capturing the sense of childlike wonder the game hopes to inspire in players. Through moments of high-stakes combat and exploring new worlds, the astronaut looks excited, as if in awe and disbelief that he’s really seeing space.

The trailer’s music, visuals, and storytelling have resonated so much with viewers that some are hoping this is just the beginning. As one fan said in the comments, “Okay that’s actually a dope live action trailer. We need this TV show,” a sentiment several other viewers echoed.

Another user mentioned the animated Starfield shorts that were released earlier this summer, saying “now I want a series for both.”

Starfield has been in development for a long time, and this trailer really captured the excitement fans are feeling as the release date gets closer and its impending launch becomes more real. Gamers, especially Bethesda fans who have anxiously awaiting the Fallout and Elder Scrolls developer’s next project, are clearly excited to take off and explore the game’s many planets.

Fans don’t have to wait too much longer to find out whether Starfield lives up to the hype – though those who want it to join The Last of Us and Castlevania in the realm of excellent game-to-TV adaptations will have to keep their hopes up.