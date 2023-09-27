Starfield fan wows players with dominoes course made of just in-game objects

A Starfield player has put out an impressive clip of a dominoes course they set up, which shows how robust and technical the physics engine is.

Starfield is a very impressive game. From the size of it’s universe, to how it all fits together, and the myriad of systems all layered on top of each other. Whether you’re building your ship or charting your story in the stars, Starfield’s scope is enormous.

However, perhaps what makes Starfield work so well is its solid base on which Bethesda builds the rest of the game. One of the most noticeable is how the game handles objects and their collision. A video of a player hoarding hundreds of potatoes went viral a few weeks ago. Seeing so many objects interact with each other is compelling to see.

However, now we have something with a little more precision, yet something that remains impressive all the same.

Starfield player create Rube Goldberg machines using various objects

In a clip shared to Reddit by user Fearlessflaw-117, they shared a Rube Goldberg-like course they made using books, soccer balls, trays, and more. As one item is pushed, the rest of the course plays out perfectly, showing all the items interacting without a hitch.

What’s impressive here is that not only are there toppling rectangular objects, but soccer balls used as transitions. These mixtures of shapes and interactions are genuinely interesting to watch fall. It also shows commendable dedication by the creator to have the patience to set all this up.

This is an old practice in Bethesda games. As one user points out, there are old videos of people making similar courses in Oblivion from years ago. Those are far more complex in their creation but have fewer shapes and intricacies to account for.