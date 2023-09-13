Starfield devs drop nuclear detail about Fallout 4’s version of Earth

According to Bethesda lead Todd Howard, Starfield developers once considered using Fallout 4’s wasteland version of Earth.

Starfield’s Earth looks nothing like ours, having been reduced to an uninhabitable wasteland over 100 years before the game’s events. Suffice it to say, this universe’s humanity is better off living among the stars.

Players can still visit the blue planet, though, and even check out landmarks such as the Pyramids in Cairo and the Empire State Building in New York.

Interestingly enough, Bethesda once considered using another of its wastelands as a model for Starfield’s depiction of the planet. But that idea, like countless others, didn’t make it through to the end of production.

Fallout 4’s Earth almost made its way to Starfield

In an interview with The Washington Post (via PC Gamer), Starfield Game Director Todd Howard divulged that the Earth in-game could’ve had a connection to another Bethesda IP.

Howard said the crew “talked about” recycling Fallout 4’s Earth for Starfield, thereby making somewhat of a “Bethesdaverse.” Ultimately, such plans fell by the wayside, and with good reason, too.

Starfield takes place four decades after Fallout 4. Connecting the two would’ve been a continuity minefield, given that humans were still parading around on Earth in Fallout when Starfield’s version of the planet had already stopped providing a home for humanity.

Bethesda Softworks At least humanity in Fallout 4 still has dogs, unlike in Starfield.

Its predominantly barren nature aside, most seem to agree that Earth in Starfield is still well worth a trip or two.

The aforementioned landmarks aren’t the only remnants of civilization that users may want to look into, either. Earth also plays host to a few collectibles and explorable caves.