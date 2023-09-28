Starfield player joins the dominoes arms race with elaborate sandwich trail

A Starfield player has one-upped another person’s domino course by building a more elaborate trail made of sandwiches.

Its flaws aside, Starfield has proven especially impressive thanks to its detailed physics system. Shooting a globe sculpture sees the object react appropriately based on the rate and placement of shots. Similarly, firing at tanks of compressed air will result in them realistically moving about the room.

Recently, one Starfield user wowed the community by knocking down dozens of in-game objects like dominoes. This act of physics-based intrigue has unsurprisingly inspired others.

And the latest domino course is comprised almost entirely of a fan-favorite object – sandwiches.

This Starfield sandwich domino line is a sight to behold

If the previous video centered on knocking over a trail of random Starfield objects wasn’t enough, someone else decided to up the ante.

Reddit user Muaxh03 shared gameplay footage of their long line of objects tumbling, which ends with a giant circle of sandwiches tipping over perfectly in sync.

Similar to the first “Starfield Dominoes” line, this one begins with books atop a set of stairs. Once the final book tips over, it gets knocked into a soccer ball that bounces down the stairs, then sets off a long course of upright sandwiches.

Mostly, fellow Starfield players seem impressed with the patience required to build a domino trail of sandwiches. “Props to having the patience for this,” one person commented in the thread.

Someone else noted that physics tricks like this will likely become the norm. “I forsee that this subreddit will eventually just become people showing off progressively more absurd sandwich domino setups.”

They’re probably right. If nothing else, the Starfield community has already proven to be filled with dedicated and creative minds.