Starfield deviants find daily sex comes with enormous boost to XP

Starfield players have discovered one of the best ways to gain a massive amount of experience. By having sex with their companions, of course.

Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG Starfield has finally been released out of early access. With thousands of players now getting their hands on the massive RPG, many have been looking for the best ways to level up their characters.

Many have tried progressing through the main story or discovering various glitches to farm infinite credits to become the richest space explorer around.

However, some of the more deviant players have uncovered one of the best possible methods of raking in loads of experience in Starfield. And the method is definitely not what you’d expect.

Bethesda Starfield players have been utilizing the bonus experience gained from sleeping to help progress. But sleeping alone only does so much.

Starfield players discover the best experience boost is through sex

Like in previous Bethesda RPGs, players are able to grow relationships with the many companions they’ll meet on their journey. You can even develop a romantic relationship with select companions if you play your cards right. Naturally, if you manage to infiltrate the hearts of your companions, you can eventually sleep with them.

Players discovered that sleeping with your companions gives you a massive 15% experience boost titled “Emotional Security”, which is far greater than the measly 10% you get for sleeping alone.

Getting together with a companion is relatively easy too, as long as you’re adventuring with them and talking occasionally you should be able to start flirting with them, and before long you can eventually fall in love and marry them.

Now all you need to do is hop into a bed with them as your companion and get busy for that nice little experience boost, among other things. You won’t see anything too lewd however, just a couple of comments from the said companion, but at least you can continue your adventure with a buff and the knowledge someone loves you.