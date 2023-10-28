Starfield dev reveals why it was so much harder to make than Skyrim and Fallout 4

The Senior Systems designer for Starfield, who was also the lead designer for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, recently revealed that the game was harder to make than Fallout 4 and Skyrim.

Bruce Nesmith had a long career in the video-gaming and coding industry, starting his career at the company that invented Dungeons and Dragons, “TSR,” in 1981.

This led to him working with Bethesda and Todd Howard and becoming the lead designer on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the game that is still loved by many with mods still being released for the title, before becoming one the top developers for Starfield.

In an interview published on the “MinnMax” YouTube channel, Bruce revealed why Bethesda found it harder to produce Starfield than it was to develop Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Starfield presented “new challenges” to Bethesda

While being “pleased as punch” at the community reaction to Starfield as players got stuck into the game, Bruce Nesmith admitted that there were some difficulties in making the game due to it being a new IP:

“As a new IP, it was actually far more challenging than doing Skyrim […] or Fallout 4 […], because there is so much new stuff you have to create for a new IP,” Bruce noted.

He also admitted that while sequel games have previous foundations for developers to rely on, Starfield was lacking that which introduced some “hurdles” in development: “The hurdles are higher, you can’t rely on institutional knowledge to the same degree that you relied on for previous projects.”

But, despite there being more challenges Starfield has been rated extremely highly by those who have played it

