Huge Starfield $320 “Constellation” edition reportedly leaks ahead of Xbox Showcase

Ahead of the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct, a leak has reportedly outed details about the game’s special editions, including a $320 Constellation version.

Microsoft’s gaming division has a big weekend ahead of it, with Xbox Games Showcase and a Starfield Director on the docket.

Both broadcasts go live on Sunday, June 11; the Xbox stream will kick the day off at 10:00 AM PT. Microsoft plans to host the Starfield Direct once Xbox Games Showcase ends, meaning Bethesda fans can tune in sometime around 12:00 PM PT.

Unfortunately for Bethesda and company, it seems a few of the show’s closely kept secrets have already begun making the rounds online.

Starfield leaks out details about unannounced special editions

As spotted by the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, leaker billbil-kun has unearthed information about Starfield’s various editions.

The standard version will reportedly cost €69.99 on PC and €79.99 on Xbox Series X|S. (In the States, Starfield’s Xbox version is expected to bear a $70 price tag.)

According to the leaker, the Premium Edition will boast an estimated, albeit unconfirmed, price of €104.99 on PC and €114.99 on consoles, which translates to roughly $112.80 USD and $123.55 USD, respectively.

Finally, the game’s Constellation (or Collector’s) Edition will run customers on PC and Xbox €299.99, approximately $320 USD.

Billbil-kun’s report doesn’t include what each of the special editions may entail but, apparently, the Constellation Edition will only launch physically.

The veracity of this newest leak should be determined in a matter of days once Starfield Direct goes live. In addition, the show may also confirm the recently leaked Starfield controller and headphones for Xbox.

Based on photos, the Starfield-branded peripherals feature a predominantly white colorway, and Xbox owners are already gushing over it.

And they’ll have plenty more to gush over when Starfield finally launches later this year on September 6.