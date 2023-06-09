Huge Starfield $320 “Constellation” edition reportedly leaks ahead of Xbox Showcase
Ahead of the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct, a leak has reportedly outed details about the game’s special editions, including a $320 Constellation version.
Microsoft’s gaming division has a big weekend ahead of it, with Xbox Games Showcase and a Starfield Director on the docket.
Both broadcasts go live on Sunday, June 11; the Xbox stream will kick the day off at 10:00 AM PT. Microsoft plans to host the Starfield Direct once Xbox Games Showcase ends, meaning Bethesda fans can tune in sometime around 12:00 PM PT.
Unfortunately for Bethesda and company, it seems a few of the show’s closely kept secrets have already begun making the rounds online.
Starfield leaks out details about unannounced special editions
As spotted by the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, leaker billbil-kun has unearthed information about Starfield’s various editions.
The standard version will reportedly cost €69.99 on PC and €79.99 on Xbox Series X|S. (In the States, Starfield’s Xbox version is expected to bear a $70 price tag.)
According to the leaker, the Premium Edition will boast an estimated, albeit unconfirmed, price of €104.99 on PC and €114.99 on consoles, which translates to roughly $112.80 USD and $123.55 USD, respectively.
Finally, the game’s Constellation (or Collector’s) Edition will run customers on PC and Xbox €299.99, approximately $320 USD.
Billbil-kun’s report doesn’t include what each of the special editions may entail but, apparently, the Constellation Edition will only launch physically.
The veracity of this newest leak should be determined in a matter of days once Starfield Direct goes live. In addition, the show may also confirm the recently leaked Starfield controller and headphones for Xbox.
Based on photos, the Starfield-branded peripherals feature a predominantly white colorway, and Xbox owners are already gushing over it.
And they’ll have plenty more to gush over when Starfield finally launches later this year on September 6.